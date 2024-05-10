The Kardashians Season 5 Trailer: Kim vs. Khloe! And More!

As you may have previously heard, Kris Jenner will reveal that on The Kardashians Season 5 that she was recently diagnosed with a tumor.

This is obviously a very frightening development for the polarizing television personality.

Aside from Jenner’s physical health, however, another major focus of new episodes of this Hulu reality series will be the health of a certain relationship between sisters.

The Kardashians is coming back for another season on Hulu, as you can see here. (Hulu)

No, we’re not talking about Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, who previously feuded on air.

Instead, this summer, it looks like the focus will shift to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

In the first trailer for Season 5, Kim tells viewers that she and her loved ones have agreed to slow down a bit this year so that they can be “present in the moment,” only for Khloe to scoff and laugh and remark:

“Have the Kardashians slowed down? No.”

Khloe Kardashian attends the Grand Opening of the Guitar Hotel expansion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Hollywood, Florida, October 24, 2019. (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, the preview cuts to shots of family members at Fashion Week, along with Kim entering her “actress era” with her role on American Horror Story: Delicate… Kourtney’s pregnancy with Travis Barker… and then, as cited above, a bit of fighting between siblings.

In the video, Kim trashes Khloe for being “very judgmental,” prior to eventually labeling her as “unbearable” — while telling her sister she has a “stick up your ass.”

Yikes, huh?!?

As the two clash, Khloe informs Kim that she is “going through a lot right now” and “taking it out on me,” before Kim yells at Khloe to “get out!”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As is often the case, these brand new episodes were filmed a long time ago, as a lot of time it spent on Kourtney’s high-risk pregnancy… even though Kardashian gave birth months ago.

There’s also this fun quote from Khloe, who points to her chest in the promo and states:

“These aren’t my nipples, just so you guys know. They’re Kim’s.”

We’re glad we now know this, whatever the heck that means.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (GETTY)

Here is the official season synopsis, courtesy of Hulu:

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive.

From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.

Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.

The Kardashians Season 5 premieres on Hulu on May 23.