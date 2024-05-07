Drake’s Toronto mansion was taped off by police last night following a shooting near the property.

According to a report from Page Six, the victim has now been identified as a security guard employed by Drake. The 48-year-old is believed to be in stable condition.

According to a tweet from Toronto police, shots were fired around 2:10 a.m. ET near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a car immediately after the shots were fired.

Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shooting Near Drake’s Home: Everything We Know So Far

The officers who responded to the call discovered a seriously wounded man who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, no one else was harmed. Drake was not injured, and it’s unclear if he was at home at the time of the shooting.

The security guard’s injuries have been described by The New York Post as non-life-threatening.

Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Initially, it was hoped that the conflict that led to the shooting had nothing to do with Drake.

The cause of the dispute remains unclear, but it looks increasingly as though the rapper was being targeted.

Social media speculators are already jumping to the conclusion that the incident was related to the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The war of words between Drake and Kendrick is the most high-profile hip hop beef in recent memory.

Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Many have compared the situation to the deadly war between Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. that played out in the mid-nineties.

Earlier this week, Kendrick released a scathing diss track titled “Not Like Us.” The song featured an aerial photo of Drake’s home on its cover.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Feud: Already Over, or Just Getting Started?

Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner)

The bad blood between the rappers has been simmering at least since last year. It boiled over in a big way in recent weeks, with both artists releasing multiple diss tracks directed at one another.

“Not Like Us,” the latest from Kendrick, begins with the line “I see dead people” and contains ominous references to the ways in which Drake’s recent remarks have sparked outrage.

It’s important to note that these are just lines in a song, and at present, there’s no reason to believe that last night’s shooting had anything to do with the feud between Kendrick and Drake.

Drake texts while watching Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

According to the Post, Drake’s house is at the center of the investigation. But that does not mean that the rapper was being targeted.

That said, Drake and his loved ones are likely taking extra precautions today.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.