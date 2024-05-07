Drake’s Toronto mansion was taped off by police last night following a shooting near the property.
According to a report from Page Six, the victim has now been identified as a security guard employed by Drake. The 48-year-old is believed to be in stable condition.
According to a tweet from Toronto police, shots were fired around 2:10 a.m. ET near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.
The suspect is believed to have fled in a car immediately after the shots were fired.
Shooting Near Drake’s Home: Everything We Know So Far
The officers who responded to the call discovered a seriously wounded man who was taken to a nearby hospital.
Thankfully, no one else was harmed. Drake was not injured, and it’s unclear if he was at home at the time of the shooting.
The security guard’s injuries have been described by The New York Post as non-life-threatening.
Initially, it was hoped that the conflict that led to the shooting had nothing to do with Drake.
The cause of the dispute remains unclear, but it looks increasingly as though the rapper was being targeted.
Social media speculators are already jumping to the conclusion that the incident was related to the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
The war of words between Drake and Kendrick is the most high-profile hip hop beef in recent memory.
Many have compared the situation to the deadly war between Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. that played out in the mid-nineties.
Earlier this week, Kendrick released a scathing diss track titled “Not Like Us.” The song featured an aerial photo of Drake’s home on its cover.
Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Feud: Already Over, or Just Getting Started?
The bad blood between the rappers has been simmering at least since last year. It boiled over in a big way in recent weeks, with both artists releasing multiple diss tracks directed at one another.
“Not Like Us,” the latest from Kendrick, begins with the line “I see dead people” and contains ominous references to the ways in which Drake’s recent remarks have sparked outrage.
It’s important to note that these are just lines in a song, and at present, there’s no reason to believe that last night’s shooting had anything to do with the feud between Kendrick and Drake.
According to the Post, Drake’s house is at the center of the investigation. But that does not mean that the rapper was being targeted.
That said, Drake and his loved ones are likely taking extra precautions today.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.