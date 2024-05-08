Ian Gelder, one the most well known Lannisters on Game of Thrones has died and his cause of death is just heartbreaking.

Ian was best known for his role as Kevan Lannister on the hit HBO show. He’s been out of the spotlight since then.

His husband, fellow actor Ben Daniels, explained why when he announced his spouse’s death.

‘GOT’ star Ian Gelder attends The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Ian Gelder’s Cause of Death: Why The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Died At 74

Ben, Ian Gelder’s husband for many years, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on May 8 that his spouse had passed.

He revealed that Ian was battling bile duct cancer since December, and that he finally lost his battle.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Ben wrote in his post.

They pair met on the set of the British play “Entertaining Mr. Sloane” and have been together since 1993.

Ben revealed he stopped working when his husband got sick, but confessed he didn’t expect Ian to die “so fast” from the “dreadful illness.”

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years,” Ben wrote. “If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being.”

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side,” Ben added about his late partner. “He was remarkable and will be so missed.”

Ian Gelder on ‘Game Of Thrones’

Ian played Kevan Lannister, the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, for six seasons on Game of Thrones.

As one of his brother’s most loyal and trusted officers in the Lannister armies, after Tyrion killed Tywin, Kevan became an adversary of Cersei. As she made her play for power, he opposed her at every turn.

When Cersei was arrested by the Faith Militant, Kevan returns to King’s Landing and is appointed Hand of the King by Grand Maester Pycelle. However, he meets his end by Cersie’s hand, killed in the destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor.