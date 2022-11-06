Nick Carter Mourns Death of Younger Brother: “My Heart Has Been Broken”

Nick Carter and Angel Carter are mourning the loss of their brother, Aaron Carter.

The pop singer/actor/rapper was found dead at his home in California on Saturday morning after a housekeeper came across Aaron’s body in a bathtub and called 911.

The artist was 34 years old.

No cause of death has been announced.

One day after losing his sibling, Nick — a member of The Backstreet Boys, the band for which Aaron opened many years ago — shared an emotional post on Instagram.

It included several throwback photos, along with a caption that read:

“My heart has been broken today.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Aaron had been in and out of rehab for most of his adult life, yet said in September that he had been sober for five years.

Nick concluded his tribute as follows:

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

“But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….

“God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Back in 2019, Nick said that he and sister Angel had filed for a restraining order against Aaron, saying in a statement back then that Aaron allegedly harbored “intentions of killing my wife and unborn child.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote at the time.

“We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

The siblings briefly starred together on E!’s House of Carters in 2006.

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

His early hits included “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and his cover of The Strangeloves’ “I Want Candy.” Aaron opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before embarking on his first solo tour in 2000.

Angel, meanwhile, Aaron’s twin, also poured her heart out on social media Sunday.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” she began.

“My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them.

“I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told People Magazine yesterday that a corpse was discovered just before 11 a.m..

However, police did not officially identify the victim at the time.

A rep for Carter declined to comment but noted “a statement will be released shortly by the family and management.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

Aaron Carter leaves behind an 11-month old son. May he rest in peace.