Sam Rubin, Beloved Entertainment News Reporter, Dead at 64

Terrible news today out of the world of journalism and entertainment:

Sam Rubin, a popular reporter on KTLA since way back 1991, passed away on Friday from a heart attack.

He was 64 years old.

Sam Rubin attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom’s Watch Bar on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

The reporter appeared on air just a day before his shocking death, with colleagues saying he showed no signs of illness on May 9 or of any of anything being wrong at all.

Rubin remained with only KTLA for the duration of his career, which kicked off over three decades ago and which quickly established Rubin as a star in his industry due to his breadth film and television — along with his charisma.

On camera, Rubin was known to be jocular and warm, often talking about his activities with his wife and four kids.

He came across every A-lister you can imagine or cite, as an interview with Rubin was a regular part of any promotional tour.

Sam Rubin arrives at GBK Pre Oscar Gift Lounge at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on February 7, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

“Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation. My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing. He will be missed,” Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar, said in a statement.

Added NBC Los Angeles anchor Lynette Romero, who worked with Rubin at KTLA for nearly 25 years:

“He would appreciate all of us saying how much we loved him…

“I don’t think he knew that this was his dream job. I don’t think he knew this was his destiny, but it was.

“He knew every celebrity and every celebrity knew him. I don’t know if there’s one person he wanted to interview that he didn’t get to interview…

“It will be very hard to move on past that, but he would want that. And he would want all of us to remember him and think of him and smile because he did that for other people.”

KTLA’s Sam Rubin and 26th SAG Awards Ambassador Logan Browning attend the Silver Carpet Roll Out Event for the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown called “a friend” on Twitter, noting “I enjoyed all the times I got to visit him at KTLA.”

And Rubin’s longtime colleague and friend Frank Buckley praised the late reporter as follows:

“The Sam that you saw on the air is the Sam that was off the air. Our hearts are broken. To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes … we will not forget him. Quite simply, Sam was KTLA.”

Sam Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children. May he rest in peace.