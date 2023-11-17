Kris Jenner Alarms Fans with “Insane Cheek Implants” in New Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Has the famous momager done a number on her beautiful face?

This summer, Kris Jenner’s “AI face” disturbed fans. She seemed to be emulating Khloe Kardashian’s past mistakes — editing her face right into the uncanny valley.

Don’t worry. This time, this isn’t about horrifying over-use of filters.

Unfortunately, what’s alarming fans this time is Kris’ very real face. Did she do something “insane” to her cheeks?

Kris Jenner grows defensive as her daughter confronts her on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

For years, Kris Jenner has displayed a consistent (yet evolving) and dignified style. It’s fun and it doesn’t age her, but it’s also very age-appropriate.

She recently posted a video to talk about a jewelry store in New York that she recommends to her followers.

While talking about earrings and her favorite decade (the 1970s), Kris ended up distracting many followers. Her Instagram Story video showcased her face … and something seemed off.

In Kris Jenner’s November 2023 Instagram video, her cheekbones struck some fans as unnerving and unnatural. Kris was just trying to talk about her new jewelry. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Instagram Story posts don’t have traditional comments sections. But that didn’t stop her followers from taking the discussion elsewhere — to Reddit.

“Those cheek implants are insane!!!” accused one redditor.

“Filtered to the max…and the earrings … tugging on those ear lobes,” they continued.

Wearing white, Kris Jenner speaks very directly about what it was like to communicate with her ex-husband in the ’90s after they divorced. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“And to think she’s already had her ear lobes surgically shortened…” a commenter wrote.

That is true, and she has discussed the 30-minute procedure on camera.

Another commented with a laugh: “She’s lit up here lmao.”

Speaking on the patio, Kris Jenner acknowledges that her late ex-husband helped her through some of life’s hardest moments — even after their divorce. (Image Credit: Hulu)

As people took notice of her cheekbones, they began to compare her to movie characters.

Or, arguably, to movie props.

One commenter likened her to the iconic image from the Saw franchise. Another referred to V for Vendetta and the titular character’s Guy Fawkes mask. Neither of which show convincing human faces.

On The Kardashians, Kris Jenner admits that her affair and subsequent divorce turned out to be the biggest mistake of my life. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It’s unclear if social media has reached a consensus on exactly which procedure they believe that the momager underwent.

Cheek implants are a fairly drastic procedure. Cheek fillers, however, could be recent and minimally invasive.

In fact, cheek fillers can also cause swelling, especially right after the injection. It’s possible that Kris’ face has calmed down since this video.

Kris Jenner spoke about her daughter’s then-boyfriend on Season 2 of The Kardashians, praising his lack of drama and how he gets along with the family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Relatedly, this week, fans also observed that one of Kris’ eyes appeared to be swollen. Or, at the very least, squinting more than usual.

Fans fear that it might be from whatever caused her cheeks to appear so pronounced and exaggerated. Or from another ill-advised (but alleged) procedure.

We all just hope that Kris is taking care of herself. She’s a momager and grandmomager to so many.