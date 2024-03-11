Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump At the Oscars, Stirring Up Round of Applause

The beef between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump dates back to days before the latter was elected president.

So it came as no surprise when Trump chimed in with some of his signature trash talk while Kimmel was hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Taking to his own Truth Social platform (Trump is still banned from X/Twitter), the former president blasted Kimmel and suggested that the comic might be the worst Oscars host of all time.

To the delight of the crowd, Kimmel read Trump’s remarks on stage.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel vs. Donald Trump: The Feud Continues

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?” Trump wrote.

“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” Kimmel read aloud from his phone.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” continued the former president and current candidate, an apparent reference to ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous… blah, blah, blah. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Kimmel ad-libbed at the end.

“See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social,” the host joked after reading Trump’s remarks to the audience.

Not everyone loved last night’s show, and some folks thought that Kimmel’s jokes were a little too mean.

Jimmy Kimmel is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

But we don’t think anyone would say it was the worst hosting performance in Oscars history — unless, of course, they had some sort of personal vendetta against Kimmel.

Anyway, Kimmel capped off the Trump portion of the show with a crowd-pleasing mic drop moment, asking the former president:

“Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The crowd went wild at Kimmel’s coup de grace.

It was one of the few overtly political moments of the show, another coming during Kimmel’s monologue, when he joked about Alabama senator Katie Britt’s rebuttal to last week’s State of the Union address.

Referencing Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things (for which she would win her second Oscar later in the evening), Kimmel quipped:

“Emma played an adult woman with the brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night.”

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britt likely wasn’t a fan of that remark.

But unlike Trump, she probably won’t take to social media to air her grievances.