After a 4 year absence, Zendaya will definitely be at the 2024 Met Gala – but without Tom Holland.

As Zendaya always makes a splash at the event dubbed “the Oscars of fashion,” it’s thrilling to know she’ll 100% be attending this year.

But fans will likely be disappointed to see her at the event without their favorite accessory: her boyfriend.

Zendaya at her first Met Gala on May 4, 2015 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images))

Zendaya To Co-Chair 2024 Met Gala With Jennifer Lopez

On February 15m, the 2024 Met Gala theme and co-chairs were officially announced.

The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition will be titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and as always, will serve as theme for the opening night.

However, the official dress code for the evening is described as “The Garden of Time”.

Each year, a selection of celebrity co-chairs is appointed by Vogue’s Anna Wintour to serve alongside her.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya have all been named as hosts.

And a host can not miss her own party!

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala. ((Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images))

This marks a delightful comeback for the Euphoria star, who has not been on the red carpet for the biggest NYC of the season since 2019.

Pity she can’t just recycle the outfit from that year. Remember, she looked like Cinderella!

Why Tom Holland Won’t Be At 2024 Met Gala With Zendaya

Though Zendaya has attended the Met Gala five times over her career, she has never been to the event with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Actually, Tom Holland has never been to the Met Gala ever! So, seeing as his girlfriend is hosting, 2024 would seem like the perfect time for him to make his debut.

Tom Holland arrives for the premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 1, 2023. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Except it’s very unlikely it will happen. Don’t worry, it’s not because they’ve broken up.

You see, the Met Gala always takes place on the first Monday in May. In 2024, that means Monday May 6.

Starting this spring, Tom Holland will star as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

Tickets for the production sold out within minutes, as fans are dying to see Tom act up close and in person.

The production runs from May 11 to August 3, meaning his opening night is 5 days before the Met Gala.

Tom Holland and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Now, is it physically possible for him to do both? Of course! A flight from London to NYC is 6-7 hours. Nothing like flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas. (Right Taylor Swift?!)

But will his schedule allow? That’s the real question.

It would be a real shame to miss a beautiful night, but our spidey senses are suggesting he won’t have the time to get away.

Besides, he’s got a lot of eyes on him for this show – and not just fans!

Tom Holland Slammed for Remaining Silent as Costar Endures Racial Abuse from Trolls

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Tom’s costar in Jamie Lloyd’s West End production of Romeo & Juliet, faced a barrage of racial abuse following her casting announcement.

Initially, Tom was put under intense scrutiny for not personally and publicly denouncing the hatred shown to his Juliet. To date, even in the week leading up to the show, he has yet to post anything in support of Francesca.

But maybe that will be saved for opening night.