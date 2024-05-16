Sophie Turner Interview Goes Deep on Joe Jonas Split, An Abortion Confession, & …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sophie Turner would like a word or two with, well… everyone.

As you may be aware, Joe Jonas filed to divorce Turner in September of 2023.

As you may also be aware, plenty of rumors started to circulate afterward about Turner’s alleged love of partying, drinking, going out… and sort of shirking her parental duties.

Now, for the first time every, Sophie has given an in-depth interview that covers everything from her messy divorce, to leaning on his ex Taylor Swift, to the reveal that she considered having an abortion at 24.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sophie Turner’s New Interview Goes Deep In Joe Jonas Divorce

For a British Vogue cover story in May 2024, Sophie addressed the speculation for the first time, telling the outlet of that period of time after the divorce news broke.

The singer and actress were married in 2019 and share kids Willa, 4, and Delphine, 22 months.

“Those were the worst few days of my life.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan.

“And all these articles started coming out.”

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Jonas and Turner reached a temporary custody agreement last October; it’s a complex document due to Turner often spending time in her native United Kingdom.

Late last year, meanwhile, photos made the round of the actress at a wrap party for this movie in England, as speculation over her irresponsibility as a mother spread throughout celebrity gossip forums and tabloids.

Turner says she had to remind herself that “none of this is true” and that she was “a good mum,” adding to Vogue:

“It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make sh-t up and put it up based on a picture,.

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Sophie Turner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Sophie On The Backlash After Joe Jonas Divorce

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.

“And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.”

To be clear, Jonas has not said a negative word about his ex-wife in public.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the stars said in a joint statement last fall.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie’s Confession: “I Really Didn’t Know if I Wanted to be a Mother”

Shortly after Sophie’s 24th birthday in February 2020, the Game of Thrones star made the surprise discovery that she was pregnant with her first child with Joe while on a retreat in Bali.

At the time, there were already rumors that she was expecting, but in reality, it doesn’t sound like the pair were trying in earnest to have a baby yet.

“It was my first day there and I was meeting my roommate for the first time,” she told Vogue. “Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test. I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’”

Thankfully, Sophie had therapists at the retreat to talk to and discuss her options, which included terminating the pregnancy. After all, she was still so young. But when she returned from Bali, she finally told Joe about the baby and everything change.

“I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’” she recalled. “When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift Saved Sophie Turner Following The Split

These days, Turner is on a much better path. She’s in a much better place.

At least partly due to Taylor Swift, it turns out.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner shared in the interview. She revealed that the superstar, who is also an ex of Joe Jonas, stepped in to help, especially when the media turned ugly.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”