It’s only Tuesday, but Bradley Cooper might have already won the week.
On Sunday, Bradley was in Paris for the latest stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
He was joined by girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and according to TMZ, the couple danced and packed on the PDA in a luxury box alongside Travis Kelce!
A pretty epic Sunday night, to be sure. (Anyway, it beats sitting around with the scaries and wondering how The Simpsons fell off so hard.)
But believe it or not, the Maestro maestro might have topped himself the following day.
As Page Six reports, Bradley took his daughter to the premiere of the upcoming kids’ movie IF.
Bradley Cooper’s Seldom-Seen Daughter Joins Him at ‘IF’ Premiere
Obviously, Bradley does an excellent job of protecting seven-year-old Lea from the prying eyes of the media.
So he brought her to the premiere of his latest film, but father and daughter did not pose for photos together.
However, a Page Six source did witness a tender moment involving Bradley, Lea, and IF‘s director, John Krasinski.
Bradley’s Daughter Gets Starstruck By John Krasinksi
When your dad is Bradley Cooper, you probably don’t get starstruck very easily.
But it seems that Lea was blown away by her encounter with Jim Halpert himself.
“I’m John. Do you remember? We met a while ago,” Krasinski said to Lea.
“He made the movie!” Bradley excitedly explained to his daughter, a revelation that prompted a look of amazement.
Lea was later spotted excitedly pointing at a poster of Ice, the imaginary friend whom Bradley voices in the film.
Lea previously joined Bradley at the premiere of Maestro, the Oscar-nominated 2023 film that he directed and starred in.
She’s not often by his side at public events — with good reason — but Bradley talks about his beloved daughter every chance he gets.
“Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” he said on the “SmartLess” podcast in June 2022.
“You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room. You have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy,” he added.
“That’s not spinning it, that’s just the truth.”
Yes, Bradley Cooper has accomplished some incredible things in his career. But it sounds like his daughter will always be his proudest achievement.