It’s only Tuesday, but Bradley Cooper might have already won the week.

On Sunday, Bradley was in Paris for the latest stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

He was joined by girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and according to TMZ, the couple danced and packed on the PDA in a luxury box alongside Travis Kelce!

Bradley Cooper attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A pretty epic Sunday night, to be sure. (Anyway, it beats sitting around with the scaries and wondering how The Simpsons fell off so hard.)

But believe it or not, the Maestro maestro might have topped himself the following day.

As Page Six reports, Bradley took his daughter to the premiere of the upcoming kids’ movie IF.

The New York Premiere of “IF” at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Bradley Cooper’s Seldom-Seen Daughter Joins Him at ‘IF’ Premiere

Obviously, Bradley does an excellent job of protecting seven-year-old Lea from the prying eyes of the media.

So he brought her to the premiere of his latest film, but father and daughter did not pose for photos together.

However, a Page Six source did witness a tender moment involving Bradley, Lea, and IF‘s director, John Krasinski.

Bradley Cooper looks on prior to game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Bradley’s Daughter Gets Starstruck By John Krasinksi

When your dad is Bradley Cooper, you probably don’t get starstruck very easily.

But it seems that Lea was blown away by her encounter with Jim Halpert himself.

Bradley Cooper attends Paramount’s “If” New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“I’m John. Do you remember? We met a while ago,” Krasinski said to Lea.

“He made the movie!” Bradley excitedly explained to his daughter, a revelation that prompted a look of amazement.

Lea was later spotted excitedly pointing at a poster of Ice, the imaginary friend whom Bradley voices in the film.

2Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix’s Maestro LA special screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lea previously joined Bradley at the premiere of Maestro, the Oscar-nominated 2023 film that he directed and starred in.

She’s not often by his side at public events — with good reason — but Bradley talks about his beloved daughter every chance he gets.

“Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” he said on the “SmartLess” podcast in June 2022.

Bradley Cooper attends the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

“You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room. You have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy,” he added.

“That’s not spinning it, that’s just the truth.”

Yes, Bradley Cooper has accomplished some incredible things in his career. But it sounds like his daughter will always be his proudest achievement.