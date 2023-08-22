Sam Asghari Basically Abandoned Britney Spears in Months Prior to Divorce Filing [Report]

Now that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split, a lot of people are wondering how it happened.

Their marriage lasted on a little longer than one year, despite several years of dating before their engagement.

According to a new report, their relationship was on is way out months ago

Why? Because Sam “deserted” Britney for extended periods of time, insiders dish.

Britney Spears fans were often angry at Sam Asghari. Many believed that the model was taking advantage of his famous wife. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After fourteen months of marriage, Sam Asghari filed to divorce Britney Spears.

We have all heard dramatic reports alleging that Britney “cheated” or that she “attacked” him.

However, Asghari’s own rep has said that he has “no negative intention” towards Britney. So, supposedly, he’s not the source of these claims — and not planning to “blackmail” Britney to ignore their prenup as other reports insisted.

For years, Sam Asghari enjoyed secondhand popularity. In August of 2023, that vanished overnight. (Instagram)

Officially, Sam’s direct commentary so far on the divorce has simply been “S–t happens.”

That is a very realistic, albeit uninteresting, way to characterize how marriages end.

We’re hearing more about how this union fell apart. And it sounds pretty realistic for a couple who are in the entertainment industry.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari kissed more than once on their beautiful wedding day, as this GIF illustrates. (Instagram)

Now, Page Six reports that Sam Asghari had been living a separate life from Britney for months.

“Britney wanted a fairy-tale, and she didn’t get it,” the insider characterized.

Grimly, the source added: “She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional.”

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared three variants of this photo, each with slightly different filters for the lighting. We like this one the most. (Instagram)

“Of course she feels let down. …” the insider expressed.

“Anyone would,” the source argued, “when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.”

To be clear, despite more than a decade of that horrific conservatorship, Britney does not lack for money. But she wanted emotional fulfillment from her husband.

Britney Spears shared this photo of her with “mi amor,” the ludicrously handsome Sam Asghari, in 2019. (Instagram)

“She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything,” the insider noted.

The source elaborated: “They went everywhere on [a] private jet.” We’ve all seen plenty of evidence on social media!

“But he was not super present,” the insider lamented.

In this still from a dance video that Britney Spears shared in early August, 2023, the phenomenal dancer turns music into movement with her entire body in one fluid motion. (Instagram)

“You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?” the source suggested.

“He would just disappear for months to go filming [for work],” the insider characterized.

“And,” the source added, “she would be left all alone.”

Britney Spears does her thing in this Instagram screen capture, which she posted on June 11, 2023. (Instagram)

According to the insider, “There were times when he would just get up and go.”

That sounds like a recipe for a marriage’s collapse.

Sure, some marriages thrive on distance. But most? Most people want to be around their partner or partners.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t make it very long as husband and wife. (Instagram)

The insider was also quick to cast doubt upon some rumors regarding the cause of the split.

“There was no cheating,” the source insisted.

“And he’s 6-foot-2 and she’s 5-foot-2,” the insider went on, “so how could she attack him?”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears cozy up together for this sweet snapshot that they uploaded to social media in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We want to emphasize that abuse can happen even when the abusive partner does not seem to be a physical danger to their victim.

It happens in couples, and in cases of parents abusing their teens. Abuse is abuse, even if the apparent physical danger varies.

Of course, none of that means that anything of the sort actually happened in their marriage. Neither Britney nor Sam have made any such claims. If either of them do, that’s the time to pay attention.

Both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem to really enjoy tropical vacations and gorgeous sunsets. (Instagram)

“The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated,” the source said of their split.

“This wasn’t a whiplash decision,” the insider explained. “It’s been in the works for the past month.”

Meanwhile, Britney has the ongoing support of a therapist. She has also hired high powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser to carry out the divorce.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, it seems that whoever is feeding info to TMZ specifically is trying to drum up “concern” about Britney’s well being.

Britney is now without her husband, so her “support system” is pretty small. She cannot exactly rely upon, and certainly cannot trust, her family.

But she has friends, two high profile attorneys, and a lot of resources to get any help that she needs. Ringing alarm bells without cause is the sort of thinking that enabled that awful conservatorship in the first place.