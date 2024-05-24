Is the Billie Eilish vs. Taylor Swift rivalry escalating into a full-blown feud?

That’s the question fans are asking today after Billie appeared to throw some mild shade at Taylor’s Eras Tour during a recent livestream.

Billie noted that she won’t be putting on any three-hour concerts. And she seemed to condemn artists (like Taylor) who do exactly that.

Billie Eilish performs at AO Arena on June 07, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Did Billie Eilish Shade Taylor Swift?

“Nobody wants that,” Billie remarked, according to Page Six. “You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan.

“Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long,” she added.

On X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, Swifties clapped back at Billie’s remarks. They noted that many fans do want marathon concerts.

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Millions of people seem to want that but ok,” one user wrote.

“It’s weird saying that when all of the shows were sold out and even made into a movie that ppl bought tickets to also see so saying ‘nobody wants that’ is an actual lie,” another added.

Other users came to Billie’s defense and pointed out that she never mentioned Taylor by name.

Billie Eilish attends the “Happier Than Ever: The Destination” celebration, presented by Billie Eilish and Spotify, for the new album on July 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

In fact, she’s been known to praise Taylor, Beyonce, and others for their ability to put on massive stadium shows.

“The fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” Billie gushed to the Los Angeles Times in 2023.

This isn’t the first time that Billie has been accused of throwing subtle shade at Taylor.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Billie Seemed to Criticize Taylor For Releasing Multiple Versions of the Same Album

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging,” Billie said in an interview with Billboard.

She noted that this practice “ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money” but is bad for the environment due to “wasteful” packaging.

Many fans theorized that the comments were inspired by Taylor’s decision to release bonus content on the same day that Billie’s new album hit stores.

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Eilish clarified that she had no intention of “singling anyone out,” noting that the practice is an “industry-wide systemic issue.”

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said,” she wrote on Instagram.

“When it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including me, which I clearly state in the article.”

Taylor has not publicly responded to any of this alleged shame. But if we’re lucky, maybe she’ll clap back in song form.