Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Mark 7-Year Wedding Anniversary with Rare Family Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for seven years!

The royal outcasts have seen major ups and downs during their marriage. The hate campaign against them has not died down.

It can be easy to forget how many good things have happened along the way.

The Sussex pair are reminding the world of the joy that they’ve shared with a collection of photos, including rare pics of their precious children.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with his wife Meghan Markle while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Happy anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

On Monday, May 19, Duchess Meghan Markle took to Instagram to celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

“Seven years of marriage,” she began her caption. “A lifetime of stories.”

Meghan continued:

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story.”

She affirmed: “We appreciate you.”

Meghan concluded her caption with a cheerful: “Happy anniversary!”

She included a red heart emoji. Notably, comments were turned off for the post.

Given how unhinged some people are about Meghan and Harry, that is probably wise.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

So many sweet family photos!

As for the post itself, we see a collage of photos that span the entirety of the Sussex pair’s relationship.

In 2016, Meghan and Harry first met on a blind date.

We see snaps from those early days of their relationship, and even from their engagement photos in 2017 and their royal wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

The timeline of the photos includes welcoming baby Archie in 2019.

We also see some snaps from when Harry and Meghan transitioned from being active royals to living in California, physically further away from the British tabloids that hounded them and the royal firm that refused to protect them.

Photos include then-newborn Lilibet in 2021 and more recent family pictures featuring the parents and their two children. So cute!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

They won’t let the haters get them down

As most people are aware, there are a lot of people who are rooting against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as individuals and as a couple.

These are people who brand Harry a “traitor” to his family for prioritizing the well-being and safety of his wife and children. He lost his mother to a destructive frenzy, and does not want to see it happen again.

As for Meghan … there were people who hated her long before she and Harry made their great escape to North America.

It is not a mystery as to why.