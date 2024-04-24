Billie Eilish Teases Sapphic ‘Lunch’ Song & Gets Real About Sexuality

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Billie Eilish’s upcoming album is direct about her attraction to women. Her new interview is even more direct.

Years ago, trolls accused Billie Eilish of “queerbaiting” even though that term applies to entertainment media, not to real people.

In 2023, Billie spoke of her attraction to women. But she didn’t really intend to “come out” in that moment.

Now, that has changed. In fact, one of Billie’s newest songs is about a very palpable desire for women. And she wrote the song before and after her first time with another woman.

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘Lunch’ is one of the songs from Billie Eilish’ upcoming album

Hit Me Hard and Soft has a May 17 release date. So ahead of the album, Billie sat down with Rolling Stone for the May 2024 cover story.

One of the songs, “Lunch,” arose as the 22-year-old artist examined her own sexuality. The songwriting process involved some very important self-discovery.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Billie Eilish expressed. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.”

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Lunch” involves Billie Eilish harboring such an intense crush on a girl that she “likens sex with her to devouring a meal.”

Sometimes, the best expressions of sexual desire are very similar to discussing hunger. So long as you don’t cross the line into cannibalism, it’s a great way to be horny in a poetic way.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand,” Billie acknowledged. “Until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

‘I realized I wanted my face in a vagina’ is an amazing sentence

Billie Eilish’s lyrics are subtler, but only slightly.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one,” she sings. “And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

That’s fantastic. It’s something that many listeners will find viscerally relatable. And I, for one, cannot wait to hear the Kidz Bop version.

Billie Eilish 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

During previous interviews, Billie Eilish has felt taken aback by questions about her sexuality. Clearly, she feels more comfortable with the topic now.

“I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’” she recalled of her 2023 Variety interview. “And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’”

Sometimes, people feel like they are the last to know something obvious about themselves. And no, “we all knew” does not make them feel better.

Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Billie know that many people cannot come out as easily as she has

“I’m lucky enough to be in a time when I’m able to say something like that and things go OK for me,” she acknowledged. “That’s not how a lot of people’s experience is.”

Meanwhile, Billie — who has only (publicly) dated men in the past — feels frustrated with questions about sexuality labels. Some people change sexuality labels over time, and others eschew them altogether.

“I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place. … It takes a while to find yourself,” she sagely observed. “and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Officially, Billie Eilish’s most recent relationship was with Jesse Rutherford, a fellow singer-songwriter. They are no longer together,

Billie seemed to spend time with actress Ava Capri after the 2023 Met Gala, which prompted rumors.

More recently, Billie’s appearance on multiple TikTok videos with Quenlin Blackwell has spawned new rumors. Especially after the two spent time together at Coachella.

Does Billie Eilish have a girlfriend?

According to Coachella goers, Billie Eilish pulled in Quenlin for a kiss while playing “Lunch” for attendees.

That said, a kiss — especially during a performance — is not the same as any sort of relationship confirmation.

Billie will announce a relationship, no matter the gender of her partner, if and when she chooses. We’re happy that she knows herself and that she’s devouring life experiences with gusto.