Billie Eilish vs. Taylor Swift Feud Escalates With Controversy Over …

Is the Billie Eilish vs. Taylor Swift rivalry escalating into a full-blown feud?
That’s the question fans are asking after Billie appeared to throw some mild shade at Taylor’s Eras Tour during a recent livestream.
Billie noted that she won’t be putting on any three-hour concerts on her recently extended tour. And she seemed to condemn artists (like Taylor) who do exactly that.
Did Billie Eilish Shade Taylor Swift?
“Nobody wants that,” Billie remarked, according to Page Six. “You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan.
“Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long,” she added.
On X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, Swifties clapped back at Billie’s remarks.
They noted that many fans do want marathon concerts.
“Millions of people seem to want that but ok,” one user wrote.
“It’s weird saying that when all of the shows were sold out and even made into a movie that ppl bought tickets to also see so saying ‘nobody wants that’ is an actual lie,” another added.
Other users came to Billie’s defense and pointed out that she never mentioned Taylor by name.
In fact, she’s been known to praise Taylor, Beyonce, and others for their ability to put on massive stadium shows.
“The fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” Billie gushed to the Los Angeles Times in 2023.
This isn’t the first time that Billie has been accused of throwing subtle shade at Taylor.
Billie Seemed to Criticize Taylor For Releasing Multiple Versions of the Same Album
“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging,” Billie said in an interview with Billboard.
She noted that this practice “ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money” but is bad for the environment due to “wasteful” packaging.
Many fans theorized that the comments were inspired by Taylor’s decision to release bonus content on the same day that Billie’s latest album hit stores.
Eilish clarified that she had no intention of “singling anyone out,” noting that the practice is an “industry-wide systemic issue.”
“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said,” she wrote on Instagram.
“When it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including me, which I clearly state in the article.”
Taylor has not publicly responded to any of this alleged shame.
But if we’re lucky, maybe she’ll clap back in song form.