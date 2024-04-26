Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

In recent months, Zendaya has quashed pregnancy rumors and faced odd yet understandable breakup rumors.

Between Dune Part 2 and Challengers, she’s in the spotlight and even more on people’s minds than she normally is. Which is saying a lot.

Reports emphasize that the two have discussed taking the next step. And Zendaya has told fans how she’ll drop the news — or, at least, how she won’t.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are interviewed by Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

For a pair of A-list actors who also happen to be one of the planet’s hottest couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya like to keep a lot of things private.

According to an April 26 report from OK!, Zendaya and Tom Holland have discussed taking their longterm romance to the next level with an engagement.

However, they’re not quite ready for that. Not yet — but it has less to do with their relationship and more to do with their thriving careers.

Zendaya attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact,” the inside source stated. Tom and Zendaya first became romantically linked in 2017. They only officially went public with their romance in 2021.

“And,” the insider added, the gorgeous longtime couple “moved in together not too long ago.”

According to the source: “They have a solid relationship, and Tom would like to make things official.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya is focusing upon her career

“They’re both so young,” the inside source reasoned. “They have their whole lives ahead of them.”

The insider said of Zendaya: “and right now she’d rather focus on her career.” But, to be clear, it’s not a rejection.

“Zendaya isn’t saying no,” the source emphasized of the alleged engagement talk. “She’s saying let’s wait.”

Zendaya attends BAFTA Hosts Los Angeles Special Screening Of “Challengers” at Crescent Theater on April 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

In 2023, Zendaya posted and then deleted a photo featuring a ring. The prominently displayed piece of jewelry had driven fans into a frenzy — but she clarified that, no, this was not a soft launch of engagement news.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” Zendaya lamented in a follow-up video on her Instagram Story in September of 2023. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

She then asked her fans: “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

Zendaya responds to speculation that she’s engaged to Tom Holland after sharing photo with a ring:



“I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” pic.twitter.com/BErGtGDRir — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

In other words, Zendaya has no plans on ‘soft launching’ her engagement

If and when the talented Euphoria star and Tom Holland become engaged — which of course they do not actually have to do, ever — maybe they’ll put out an announcement. Or perhaps they’ll keep it private.

But it’s not really her brand, or Tom’s, to subtly drop hints and Easter eggs on social media to make fans guess and speculate.

Fans are doing that on their own.