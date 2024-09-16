Jon Stewart Finally Leaving ‘The Daily Show’: The Rumors and the Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jon Stewart leaving The Daily Show in the wake of his 23rd Emmy win?

Not surprisingly, that question was on the minds of reporters following last night’s ceremony.

Stewart and The Daily Show made history with their win, but viewers have long expected that the beloved comic would once again step down following the November elections.

So even though his return to the host’s chair has been wildly successful, there are fears that it might be short-lived.

Is Jon Stewart Leaving The Daily Show?

In January, we learned that Stewart would be returning to The Daily Show ahead of election season — but with a twist.

The 61-year-old comedy legend would host only on Mondays, with the gig being opened up to other TDS personalities during the rest of the week.

Now, with a successful run under his belt and another Emmy for his trophy case, is Stewart still planning to pack it in after the election?

On Sunday, Variety asked Stewart point-blank if he still plans to leave the show for a second time.

Stewart Plays It Safe

“Well, my feeling is this election will never end. So why would I? How could I leave? I won’t be allowed to leave until the election, until we’re all ground to some sort of calcified nubs,” he replied.

“We’re looking forward to it being awful.”

Yeah, he sort of avoided giving a definitive answer, but it sounds like Stewart is enjoying himself too much to stop now.

“I love the family of collaborators that we’ve built up over all these years,” he added while speaking backstage at the Emmys.

“And you know, the nice part about tonight is coming out here and kind of seeing everybody getting back together with them.”

Stewart Shares the Credit

Stewart’s Daily Show collaborators joined him on stage when the show won for best talk series.

And he took the opportunity to introduce showrunner Jen Flanz to the audience.

“I love this iteration of The Daily Show,” Flanz remarked backstage.

“I’m very happy to have been here through so much Daily Show history, but especially through this moment where we get to have so many different voices.”

Flanz has been with the show since 1998. And while she did not remark on the future of TDS, it seems that everyone involved is eager to stick with the current arrangement.

Variety reports that Comedy Central and Paramount Global appear to be happy with the “hybrid approach” which is likely to continue through 2025.

That’s a good thing for many reasons.

After all, no matter what happens in November, there are sure to be some wild times ahead. And we’ll be happy to have Jon Stewart offering his unique brand of commentary.