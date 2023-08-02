Zendaya Pays Heart-Shattering Tribute to Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has broken her silence — on a true tragedy.

In an emotional Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, the Emmy winner remembered her “brother” Angus Cloud and the joy he brought to her life before he was found dead this week at the very young age of 25.

As previously reported, Cloud died at his family’s home on Monday in Oakland, California.

The actor has been struggling with his mental health, according to loved ones, ever since the recent death of his father.

Zendaya is pictured here on Euphoria alongside her late co-star, Angus Cloud. (HBO)

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya captioned a black and white photo of Cloud.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued as follows:

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way.

“For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age. (Photo Credit: HBO)

Cloud made his acting debut on HBO’s Euphoria, quickly growing into a fan favorite as the character of Fezco.

His passing was confirmed via a statement by his family that read:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Euphoria actor and fan favorite, Angus Cloud at JBL Peaks on Peaks, a snowboarding-meets-hoops-inspired capsule collection event celebrating the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch at Park City Mountain on February 18, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

However, the Euphoria star’s mother called 911 on Monday morning to report a “possible overdose,” telling authorities that her son did not have a pulse, according to multiple reports.

Cloud was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Zendaya, for her part, concluded her social media post with a note of respect for Cloud’s family:

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Angus Cloud attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Cloud’s death came not long after he and his family laid his father Conor Hickey, who passed away in May after a short illness, to rest in Ireland.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” his family shared in a statement.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Angus Cloud attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming/Meta at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Getty)

Javon Walton — who portrayed Cloud’s on-screen brother — also paid tribute to his HBO costar on his social media.

“Rest easy brother❤️????️,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, while also sharing a photo of the duo via his Instagram Story.

He captioned the snapshot, “Forever family.”

Angus Cloud attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud appeared in films including The Line opposite Alex Wolff, Austin Abrams and John Malkovich and North Hollywood as well as music videos for Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

In a statement of its own, HBO said it was “incredibly saddened” to learn about Cloud’s death, writing on social media:

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

We continue to send our heartfelt best wishes to Angus Cloud’s family members, friends and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.