Uh-oh! Tom Holland showed up in public without Zendaya yet again.

Earlier this month, Zendaya and Tom Holland breakup fears circulated among fans after multiple solo sightings.

Tom has pushed back on these rumors. But he’s clearly in no rush to make a show of debunking the claims, either.

The beloved actor went stag to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards over the weekend. But why?

Tom Holland attends the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

Tom Holland deserves all of the awards

On Sunday, January 14, the Critics Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica.

Tom Holland attended. He was not merely a piece of red carpet eye candy — he was a nominee, up against the likes of Matt Bomer and Steven Yeun (the latter of whom won).

Though most of us know him best for his high-profile action films, he won widespread acclaim last year for The Crowded Room. Truly a different vibe from his other roles.

As you can see, Tom was his usual charming self on the red carpet. He spoke politely to interviewers, waved handsomely to cameras.

However, he had attended the event alone — despite weeks of speculation about his relationship status.

Sorry to any fans who had hoped that he and Zendaya would quash breakup rumors with a public red carpet walk. That’s not how it happened.

Zendaya attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Where was Zendaya?

We don’t know Zendaya’s precise GPS coordinates from Sunday, but she certainly wasn’t at the Critics Choice Awards.

This wouldn’t have simply been a public, professional date night. Tom was up for an award after some truly fine acting.

Tom and Zendaya have not made a public appearance together since October (when they went grocery shopping). Sunday could have been a perfect place to shut down breakup speculation.

Tom Holland arrives for the premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 1, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya broken up?

No.

As we reported late last week, Tom has personally shut down breakup reports.

On Friday, he told TMZ‘s reporters that he and Zendaya have “absolutely not” broken up. He did not choose to elaborate.

Zendaya, recipient of the Star of the Year Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What caused Tom Holland and Zendaya breakup rumors?

Many couples spend months without going out together in public. Busy schedules sometimes mean that you treasure your time together, and don’t share it with anyone.

But a couple of weeks ago, Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland — along with everyone else — in a massive Instagram purge.

Zendaya has not explained the move. Most theorize that it is part of a promotional campaign for upcoming projects, including Challengers (which comes out in April).

But with reports that Tom and Zendaya hung out on New Year’ Eve, and then Tom’s own statement, it seems clear that the breakup was just … whatever the opposite of wishful thinking is.

Sometimes, liking a public figure means fearing that they’re a monster. And sometimes liking a celebrity couple means worrying that they’ll have an ugly breakup.

Tom and Zendaya make their relationship work because they are careful about what they share with the world. Also because they’re both gorgeous, wonderful people who love each other.

Tom Holland attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Zendaya and Tom Holland are maintaining the balance

In the past, Zendaya has spoken about how she appreciates fan support — but that it doesn’t mean that she’ll overshare about her romance.

They’re public figures, their relationship is no secret, but some things are still personal.

We don’t blame these two for keeping things as private as they can. Even when weird rumors circulate.