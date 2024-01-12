Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Fears Escalate: Is It Over?

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya go through a secret breakup?
To start off 2024, Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland on Instagram as part of a larger social media purge.
That could be anything from a mental health break to a promo strategy to a soft-launch of split news.
Social media aside, these two gorgeous blockbuster stars haven’t made a public appearance together in months. Is it over?
Zendaya is no longer following Tom Holland on Instagram
Very recently, Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland. As we reported at the time, he was not the only casualty of her unfollowing spree — but, as her boyfriend, he is the most notable.
If you look at Zendaya’s Instagram page, you’ll see that she has about 184 million followers … and is following absolutely no one.
There are a few explanations for this. But while a mass unfollow doesn’t always mean a breakup, fans worry that this isn’t the only sign of a split.
To date, Zendaya has not offered any explanations for her unfollowing spree.
She has made great use of her fame and platform in the past, including paying tribute to late costar Angus Cloud last summer.
Zendaya knows how many eyes are on her and on her social media. She obviously knows how many people would notice her unfollow Tom.
Since her unfollowing spree, Tom Holland hasn’t said a word about it.
Notably, he is still very much following Zendaya. (Yes, we checked)
This means that not only did Tom not unfollow her (a “mutual unfollow”), but Zendaya didn’t block or even soft-block him.
When have we last seen Tom Holland and Zendaya together?
Some fans have argued that these two clearly broke up. Others disagree, citing other explanations — like Zendaya wanting a social media break from weirdos and unfounded rumors.
But this unfollowing is stirring new rumors. And a lack of evidence that she remains with Tom isn’t helping.
It doesn’t appear that Tom and Zendaya have appeared in public for months. Their last public photos date back to an October 25 grocery run.
That doesn’t mean that Zendaya and Tom have been recluses.
Just this week, eyewitnesses spotted Zendaya driving around Los Angeles. She was with a friend — not Tom.
Later that same day, Tom was in West Hollywood at Members Club. He appeared to be on his own.
Good news: Tom Holland and Zendaya definitely spent time together recently
Despite it being months since their last public appearance, TMZ reports that Tom Holland and Zendaya spent New Year’s Eve together.
They didn’t post photos. And no spies snapped pics of them ringing in 2024, either.
But TMZ‘s reporting on these matters is extremely credible. And it makes sense that a notoriously private couple would continue to treasure their privacy.
As TMZ notes, it’s theoretically possible that Tom and Zendaya broke up in the past, what, week and a half?
But if they did, they haven’t told close friends. And if they did, Tom hasn’t even unfollowed his (hypothetical) ex.
It’s very unlikely that Zendaya’s unfollowing spree has anything to do with her relationship status whatsoever.
Instagram unfollows can be a PR strategy
As for the Instagram shenanigans, Zendaya has spoken in the past about taking social media breaks.
This, however, feels more like a promotional strategy.
Zendaya has Dune: Part Two and Challengers coming out this year (two of my most anticipated films of 2024, truth be told). And a mass unfollow is a solid way of silently attracting attention.
Obviously, it’s possible that Zendaya and Tom Holland broke up. It would be sad, mostly for them, but it does happen.
But at present, the actual evidence doesn’t suggest that.
It’s a reasonably safe guess that this gorgeous couple remains together. Good for them!