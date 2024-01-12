Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Fears Escalate: Is It Over?

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya go through a secret breakup?

To start off 2024, Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland on Instagram as part of a larger social media purge.

That could be anything from a mental health break to a promo strategy to a soft-launch of split news.

Social media aside, these two gorgeous blockbuster stars haven’t made a public appearance together in months. Is it over?

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Zendaya is no longer following Tom Holland on Instagram

Very recently, Zendaya unfollowed Tom Holland. As we reported at the time, he was not the only casualty of her unfollowing spree — but, as her boyfriend, he is the most notable.

If you look at Zendaya’s Instagram page, you’ll see that she has about 184 million followers … and is following absolutely no one.

There are a few explanations for this. But while a mass unfollow doesn’t always mean a breakup, fans worry that this isn’t the only sign of a split.

Zendaya attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgar)

To date, Zendaya has not offered any explanations for her unfollowing spree.

She has made great use of her fame and platform in the past, including paying tribute to late costar Angus Cloud last summer.

Zendaya knows how many eyes are on her and on her social media. She obviously knows how many people would notice her unfollow Tom.

Tom Holland arrives for the premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 1, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Since her unfollowing spree, Tom Holland hasn’t said a word about it.

Notably, he is still very much following Zendaya. (Yes, we checked)

This means that not only did Tom not unfollow her (a “mutual unfollow”), but Zendaya didn’t block or even soft-block him.

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When have we last seen Tom Holland and Zendaya together?

Some fans have argued that these two clearly broke up. Others disagree, citing other explanations — like Zendaya wanting a social media break from weirdos and unfounded rumors.

But this unfollowing is stirring new rumors. And a lack of evidence that she remains with Tom isn’t helping.

It doesn’t appear that Tom and Zendaya have appeared in public for months. Their last public photos date back to an October 25 grocery run.

Tom Holland attends ‘Uncharted’ photocall at the Royal Theater on February 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

That doesn’t mean that Zendaya and Tom have been recluses.

Just this week, eyewitnesses spotted Zendaya driving around Los Angeles. She was with a friend — not Tom.

Later that same day, Tom was in West Hollywood at Members Club. He appeared to be on his own.

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Good news: Tom Holland and Zendaya definitely spent time together recently

Despite it being months since their last public appearance, TMZ reports that Tom Holland and Zendaya spent New Year’s Eve together.

They didn’t post photos. And no spies snapped pics of them ringing in 2024, either.

But TMZ‘s reporting on these matters is extremely credible. And it makes sense that a notoriously private couple would continue to treasure their privacy.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As TMZ notes, it’s theoretically possible that Tom and Zendaya broke up in the past, what, week and a half?

But if they did, they haven’t told close friends. And if they did, Tom hasn’t even unfollowed his (hypothetical) ex.

It’s very unlikely that Zendaya’s unfollowing spree has anything to do with her relationship status whatsoever.

Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Instagram unfollows can be a PR strategy

As for the Instagram shenanigans, Zendaya has spoken in the past about taking social media breaks.

This, however, feels more like a promotional strategy.

Zendaya has Dune: Part Two and Challengers coming out this year (two of my most anticipated films of 2024, truth be told). And a mass unfollow is a solid way of silently attracting attention.

Tom Holland visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Obviously, it’s possible that Zendaya and Tom Holland broke up. It would be sad, mostly for them, but it does happen.

But at present, the actual evidence doesn’t suggest that.

It’s a reasonably safe guess that this gorgeous couple remains together. Good for them!