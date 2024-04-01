Will Smith Posts Rare, Full Family Photo with Jada Pinkett Smith For Easter

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are all smiles in their latest family photo.

Even though Will Smith did not (and could not) attend the 2024 Oscars, the echoes of his 2022 attendance still ring in people’s ears.

That same Oscars stage controversy helped save Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage.

Even so, each new revelation about the A-list couple has people wondering where things stand.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles in a family portrait

Sunday, March 31 was also the Christian holiday of Easter. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gathered with family to mark the occasion.

On his Instagram page, Will shared a family photo — a group selfie, no less — complete with colorful rabbit ears and crowns and more.

“It’s my Mom ‘n’em,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Easter errybody!”

Will Smith himself is, of course, in the foreground. But this is a group selfie, and he’s far from alone.

Behind him, we see his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jaden, his 25-year-old son, and Willow, his 23-year-old daughter, are both there. Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is also there — though you’d be forgiven for mistaking her for Jada’s sister.

Will’s mother, Caroline Bright, is present and accounted for. So is his brother, Harry, and Will’s other son, 31-year-old Trey. Trey is Will’s son with ex, Sheree Zampino.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith separated in 2016

The photo of the family together is refreshing, given that most fans are confused on where Will and Jada stand these days.

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her separation in autumn of 2023, but soon clarified things on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We’re staying together forever,” Jada affirmed. “I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well.”

Jada went on to characterize her experiences: “That’s been a journey all in itself.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jada also explained at that time that Will Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards had done good things for her marriage. He was, after all, acting in her defense.

“You learn how to accept everyone else even when you’re dealing with their shadow,” Jada reasoned. “You just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadow.”

She affirmed: “I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris as who he is. And myself as well. And that’s what it’s about. We’re all here just trying to figure it out.”

Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

What does Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s family photo mean?

In light of all of the couple’s (mostly) quiet ups-and-downs, a lot of Will and Jada’s longtime fans have felt curious about where things stand. So Will and Jada appearing together in this family photo is great news.

Clearly, they’re still enjoying each other’s company and bringing the entire family together for holidays.

Marriage can take so many forms. What works for some people might not work for Will and Jada.