Jada Pinkett Smith: Will and I Have Been Separated For SEVEN YEARS!

The marriage of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has been at the center of several surprising controversies in recent years.

And now, Jada has dropped a bombshell revelation that may help to explain some reports about the couple’s more unorthodox marital habits.

In a new interview with People magazine, Jada revealed that she and Will have been secretly separated for the past seven years.

The news comes as Jada prepares for the launch of her debut memoir, Worthy, which hits stores next week.

Will Smith kisses actress Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

“I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself,” Jada said of her Oscar-winning husband.

Jada went on to say that she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016, they have not given up on their relationship and are “still figuring it out.”

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she said.

“We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like.”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Jada opened up about her mental health struggles.

She recalled a time early in her marriage to Will when she felt that outsiders would look at her relationship and say, “They have it all.“

“But, while I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression. I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside,” she recalled.

“When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

Jada said that at her lowest point, “voices” were urging her to take her own life.

“‘Just kill yourself. You’re not worth anything, you ain’t s–t, ” the voices said.

“I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”

Thankfully, Jada was able to overcome the worst of her depression with the help of psychedelic therapy and the support of her loving family.

Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

The actress also opened up about the infamous moment from the 2022 Oscars when Will slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s appearance.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,'” Jada said.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.'” It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Jada added that after Will returned to his seat, she promptly asked, “Are you okay?”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

Shortly after the incident with Rock, Smith delivered an emotional speech upon receiving his first Academy Award.

It was one of many complex, challenging moments in the life of Jada Pinkett Smith.

Worthy is set to his bookstores on October 17.