Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour: Could It Happen This Year?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Beyonce do a Cowboy Carter tour? Even Mama Tina Knowles has an opinion.

Beyonce’s Country album debuted at #1, crossing a major milestone for Black women and dropping some great music in the process.

There was, however, some unsubtle backlash from people who claim that Queen Bey is an “outsider” who was “intruding” in the Country music scene.

With the Renaissance World Tour still being so fresh, fans would understand if Beyonce opted out of another tour so soon. But many hope to hear “Jolene,” “Bodyguard,” and more in concert.

BeyoncÃ© attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

‘Cowboy Carter’ is a tremendous success

Beyonce is one of the most successful performers of all time. She needs no introduction — or last name, even though she has two (Knowles-Carter).

Fresh off of wrapping her historic Renaissance World Tour, she released Cowboy Carter — topping the charts and reminding everyone that the Houston-born music superstar doesn’t need to stick to just one genre.

Is it too soon for Queen Bey to launch a new tour for her still-very-new album?

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On April 16, Celestine “Tina” Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, attended the premiere of Zendaya’s highly-anticipated new film, Challengers.

There, she spoke to Variety. She was quick to point out that Beyonce has done Country music before — individual songs, like “Daddy Lessons.”

“She grew up in Texas and Louisiana,” Tina reminded everyone. “And that is a big influence.”

Tina Knowles weighs in on Beyoncé's country roots and whether her daughter will go on tour. pic.twitter.com/onlRuwRdQj — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024

Will Beyonce go on a ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour?

“You’ll have to ask her,” Tina told Variety pretty directly when the interviewer cheekily asked the question.

Some fans eyed Tina’s expressions during the video and suspected that Beyonce has no touring plans.

Others suggested that Tina is simply not at liberty to say, or does not know her daughter’s plans. Beyonce does love to drop a surprise.

We should probably keep in mind that Cowboy Carter is the second in a planned trilogy of albums.

The first, Renaissance, dropped in 2022. Beyonce of course toured for that album. That could set a precedent for her Cowboy Carter plans.

Cowboy Carter is a concept album. Her goal was to explore the reinvention of Americana and to spotlight (deliberately) overlooked Black innovators and creatives in the realm of music and culture.

Tina Knowles and BeyoncÃ© attend the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour would be welcome news

But only Beyonce knows whether she will take that step. Touring is extremely lucrative — in 2023, the Eras World Tour made Taylor Swift a billionaire. She is the first to claim that title solely through music sales and not through other businesses.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of billions (plural). While she doesn’t need to make more money, it’s always nice to have more.

That’s not why Beyonce does this, though. She does it for the art, for the culture, and for her fans. We wouldn’t expect tour dates right around the corner, but optimistic fans hope to hear tour news by late this year if not earlier.