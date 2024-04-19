Andy Cohen: Actually on the Way OUT at Bravo?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It may be the end of a massively successful era at Bravo.

According to In Touch Weekly, Andy Cohen may soon be parting ways with the cable network… in the wake of dwindling ratings for a number of programs, along with a number of controversies swirling around the mega producer.

“Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars,” said a tabloid source this week.

Andy Cohen attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

How could this, considering Cohen has hosted a talk show on Bravo for years and is the executive producer of pretty much all Real Housewives franchises?

Back in February, Brandi Glanville accused Cohen of inappropriate behavior.

In a letter, the star alleged that an “inebriated” Cohen sent Glanville a video message awhile back stating of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

The letter went on to say that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star felt “trapped” and “disgusted” due to the nature of Cohen’s exchange.

Andy Cohen attends 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on November 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cohen defended himself at the time by insisting he was merely joking around, but also said it was “totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Also, earlier this year, Leah McSweeney filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.

It names Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Shed Media US and three producers… and it claimed that these defendants were responsible for unsafe workplace environment, one in which employees experienced pressure to consume alcohol.

McSweeney went on to accuse of producers discriminating against her history of alcoholism and mental health struggles by “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities.”

Their alleged goal, she wrote? To “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cohen and Bravo have denied the accusations from McSweeney, withh one insider previously saying: “This couldn’t be further from the truth,” says a Bravo insider.

Still, Cohen no longer has the standing he once enjoyed at Bravo.

But does this mean he’s truly on the way out?

“There is absolutely no truth to this story — it is obviously made up by a source who is not credible,” a Bravo spokesperson told People Magazine on Thursday.

Andy Cohen takes part in SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Back at BravoCon 2023 in November, Cohen didn’t sound anxious to change jobs any time in the near future.

“Next year is my 20th year at Bravo,” he said at the time.

“Next year is our 15th year of Watch What Happens Live.

“I’ll stay as long as Bravo wants me, as I once said to a very long running housewife being on TV is a gift, it is not a right.”