Tori Spelling Furious that Dean McDermott Aired Dirty Laundry: That Was My Private Pain!

Tori Spelling is not happy with her ex — and it’s not over the same issues that led to their divorce.

A couple of weeks ago, Dean McDermott admitted his many wrongdoings in a public interview.

This was his first time speaking about his split — or at all — since his unilateral divorce announcement in June of this year.

But maybe he should have cleared it with Tori before he aired all of their dirty laundry for the world.

According to a new report from RadarOnline, Tori Spelling is fuming over estranged ex Dean McDermott going public.

His tell-all interview was informative. Too informative.

And Tori never got a say in it, according to the report. One moment, she was living her life. The next, he spilled her private pain to the world.

His interview was a two-part, sit-down chat with The Daily Mail.

So this wasn’t a case of TMZ approaching him outside of a grocery store or whatever and asking him a bunch of questions while he walked to his car.

It was very much a conscious, deliberate decision for Dean to air their dirty laundry to the world. Even if he said very complimentary things about Tori.

Obviously, Dean’s interview very famously contained a lot of details about his failures, his mistakes, and his wrongs.

“My worst memory with Tori is the last fight when I was drunk and angry,” he recalled.

“It was the night that I raged against her and the children,” Dean said. “And I saw the light and final flicker of the flame, go out in her eyes.”

These days, Dean is sober. He spent time in rehab this summer and has since moved into a sober living house. That is amazing progress.

Obviously, he wants to make amends. He wants to tell the truth — and for the world to know that their breakup was not Tori’s fault.

Make no mistake; he shared specific ways in which their marriage had gone downhill that had to do with Tori. But Dean took responsibility for his own actions, and noted that Tori had only ever loved and supported him.

Apparently, Tori wishes that Dean’s process of making amends had taken a different form.

For example, one not so extremely public. And one that left out what Tori reportedly feels are humiliating and personal details about her once-private pain.

Among other things, some of her kids are in their teens. Barring a wide-ranging conspiracy involving hundreds if not thousands of people, there’s absolutely no way to keep this from them. Or from their peers.

That said, Tori is reportedly (and obviously) very pleased that Dean is now sober.

It was too little, too late for their marriage. But it’s not too late for Dean.

And perhaps he can salvage his relationship with his children, whom he has not seen since June. Maybe. If they so choose. (No child should ever have to reconcile with a parent; reconciliation is a choice or it is meaningless)

Meanwhile, Tori hopes that they can work out a healthy co-parenting arrangement in the future.

That’s not a moot topic. Or, at least, it won’t be. They have a couple of teenagers … but Beau has barely begun his elementary school journey and won’t be headed off for college for another dozen years.

Divorce is a complex process on many levels. Having five kids together doesn’t simplify that.