Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Announce Stillbirth of “Beautiful Baby Girl”

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tragedy has struck Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

In a joint post they shared to Instagram on April 13, the spouses revealed the stillbirth of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, following four months of pregnancy.

There had been rumors for several weeks that Jill was expecting.

But neither she nor her husband confirmed the news until they made this heart-shattering announcement via social media.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Prime Video)

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” wrote the former TLC personalities this weekend.

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.

“From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby.

“Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

As you can see above, the uploaded photo featured Jill and Derrick looking down at a pink crocheted blanket.

In their message, they thanked their followers for their prayers, noting that they were still grieving and healing “from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

This is sadly a process that will likely last forever.

Parents never get over the loss of a child.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard film a confessional segment for TLC early in their marriage. (Image Credit: TLC)

The ex-reality star are parents to three boys: Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Fredrick, 1.

Duggar had a miscarriage in 2021 with son River Bliss.

“It’s been 1 year ago today since we said goodbye to our baby, River Bliss,” wrote Jill to honor this terrible development at one point.

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”

Jill Duggar poses for a selfie while cooking at home. (Instagram)

In the wake of this latest passing, friends, family members and loved ones sent the couple supportive messages via Instagram comments, sharing their condolences.

“Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed,” wrote Jinger Duggar, for example.

Added cousin Amy Duggar King:

“Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. We love y’all so much.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Jill is very much estranged from her parents and a handful of her siblings after she came out with a book that delved into the controversial, very conservative ways in which she was raised.

Duggar and Dillard also spoke last year to Amazon for a documentary that further exposed a number of family/religious secrets.

“Yes, we were taken advantage of,” Jill said in this series, revealing father allegedly got paid millions for the family’s reality show and spinoffs while his kids received nothing.

“For seven and half years of my adult life, I never got paid,” she added at the time.

Jill and Jessa Duggar on their family’s second TLC reality show. (TLC)

Through it all, however, Jill and Derrick have continued to rely on one another.

Speaking to TODAY.com after the release of Duggar’s memoir in September 2023, the husband and wife credited each other for being a source of support during challenging times.

“I couldn’t do much of what we’ve done the last five-plus years without her. Being a full-time mom with three little ones 8 and under is difficult,” said Derrick back then.

“She does that and still makes time for our dates. She basically is a lawyer as well (because) she supported me through law school.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard in the wake of this unimaginable loss.