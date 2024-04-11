O.J. Simpson had five kids. Now, these four adult children are likely having complex feeling at the moment.

O.J. Simpson is dead. He was an athlete, a celebrity, and the defendant in one of the most notorious murder trials in living memory.

His sensational trial led to an outrageous acquittal. Ultimately, he died in bed in a state of relative comfort — unlike Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Though his murdered ex-wife’s friends likely aren’t that sad, not everyone is on the same page. Among the minority who mourn him are at least some of his children.

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024

In May of 2023. O.J. Simpson revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world.

At the time, he expressed that he felt confident that he would beat the cancer. In February of 2024, updated reports detailed that he was undergoing prostate cancer treatments.

Clearly, the treatments were not successful. On April 10, 2024, the infamous public figure passed away. He was 76.

In life, O.J. Simpson was considered to be a very skilled football player.

He embraced a celebrity status, appearing in films and on commercials. Many tongue-in-cheek social media posts after his death described him for his paid endorsements — rather than by the deeds for which he is most infamous.

O.J. Simpson’s “Trial of the Century” for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman resulted in one of the most notorious acquittals on the planet. Some of the O.J. Simpson kids were in court to support him, while others were the children of one of the victims.

O.J. Simpson had five kids; four of them survive him

At 19, O.J. Simpson married Marguerite L. Whitley. Together, they had three kids: Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren.

During his marriage to Whitley, he began dating Nicole Brown. The two married in 1985, and remained married for 7 years — during which he pleased no context to spousal abuse.

The two divorced in 1992, two years before Brown’s murder. During their marriage, they had two children: Sydney and Justin.

Arnelle L. Simpson (1968)

Following O.J. Simpson’s marriage to Marguerite L. Whitley, the two welcomed Arnelle in December of 1968. Just over a decade later, in 1979, her parents divorced — though Simpson had been seeing Nicole Brown for a couple of years already.

Arnelle was an adult woman in her twenties when her father’s new ex-wife was the victim of a horrific murder. She testified as a character witness on his behalf during his trial.

In the subsequent decades, Arnelle reportedly experienced financial hardships. According to The Daily Mail, O.J. Simpson reportedly worried about his eldest daughter’s alcohol consumption.

Jason Lamar Simpson (1970)

Though Arnelle has often appeared by O.J.’s side in court, Jason may be the most well-known of the infamous man’s children.

A very twisted book with an incendiary title, O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It, suggested that Jason — who was in his early twenties at the time of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman’s murders — might be the culprit. And, of course, it claimed that O.J. himself had not committed the heinous murders

Reports have described Jason as, like his sister, struggling with alcohol. If reports about either are true, alcohol is a common unhealthy coping mechanism for people who grew up with a man like O.J. Simpson in the house. Not to mention what happened to their younger sibling.

Aaren Lashone Simpson (1977-1979)

In a tragedy, Aaren drowned in the family’s swimming pool in 1979.

He was born in September and died in August, meaning that he passed away one month shy of his second birthday.

If Simpson’s marriage had not already been in tatters, people would say that this is what ended things for them. But things are clearly more complex than just one horrible tragedy.

Sydney Brooke Simpson (1985)

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown married in 1985, having dated since 1977. This was five years after his retirement from football.

They also welcomed their first child as a couple, Sydney, in 1985. Sydney was only 9 years old at the time of her mother’s horrific murder.

According to Legit, as an adult, Sydney attended Boston University. In 2010, she graduated with a degree in sociology.

Justin Ryan Simpson (1988)

Born in 1988, Justin was only 5 years old at the time of his mother’s brutal murder.

As an adult, Justin works as a real estate agent.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, both Justin and Sydney reside in the St. Petersburg area of Florida.