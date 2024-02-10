O.J. Simpson in Hospice? Likely Killer Responds to Cancer Reports

We’re very sorry, celebrity gossip followers.
We don’t want to write about O.J. Simpson just as much as you don’t want to read about O.J. Simpson.
Earlier this week, however, reports surfaced across the Internet that the former professional running back and very likely murderer had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Moreover, these same reports claimed Simpson was in hospice care.
If true, this would mean that Simpson was in very poor health.
Being in hospice typically means that an individual is preparing himself or herself for near-certain death in the future.
So… is the public fortunate enough for this to the case?
Is one of the world’s worst human beings undergoing chemotherapy and might he not be around for much longer?
It doesn’t sound that way.
“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” the 76-year old villain said with a laugh in a Friday, February 9, post on Twitter while sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV.
He didn’t directly address the reports about having cancer.
So it is possible that the aforementioned diagnosis is accurate at least.
Concluded the disgraceful star:
“In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, so all is well.”
Simpson remains of the greatest running backs in NFL history.
HOWEVER — and this is a big HOWEVER — his name has since become synonymous with the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J.’s ex-wife, and Ron Goldman.
Simpson was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of Simpson and Goldman, who were fatally stabbed.
He was acquitted on the murder charges in 1995, but later found guilty for wrongful death of and battery against Goldman in a civil suit filed by Goldman’s family.
Simpson’s legal woes continued years later when he was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in 2007.
The following year, he was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery, getting sentenced to serve nine to 33 years in a Las Vegas prison.
Simpson, who swears is he not Khloe Kardashian’s father, was released on parole in 2021 after serving the minimum sentence requirement of nine years.