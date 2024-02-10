O.J. Simpson in Hospice? Likely Killer Responds to Cancer Reports

We’re very sorry, celebrity gossip followers.

We don’t want to write about O.J. Simpson just as much as you don’t want to read about O.J. Simpson.

Earlier this week, however, reports surfaced across the Internet that the former professional running back and very likely murderer had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Moreover, these same reports claimed Simpson was in hospice care.

O.J. Simpson returns to the courtroom after a lunch break during the fifth day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

If true, this would mean that Simpson was in very poor health.

Being in hospice typically means that an individual is preparing himself or herself for near-certain death in the future.

So… is the public fortunate enough for this to the case?

Is one of the world’s worst human beings undergoing chemotherapy and might he not be around for much longer?

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound that way.

“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” the 76-year old villain said with a laugh in a Friday, February 9, post on Twitter while sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV.

He didn’t directly address the reports about having cancer.

So it is possible that the aforementioned diagnosis is accurate at least.

O.J. Simpson in court back in the day. (Getty Images)

Concluded the disgraceful star:

“In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, so all is well.”

Simpson remains of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

HOWEVER — and this is a big HOWEVER — his name has since become synonymous with the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J.’s ex-wife, and Ron Goldman.

Simpson was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of Simpson and Goldman, who were fatally stabbed.

He was acquitted on the murder charges in 1995, but later found guilty for wrongful death of and battery against Goldman in a civil suit filed by Goldman’s family.

Simpson’s legal woes continued years later when he was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in 2007.

The following year, he was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery, getting sentenced to serve nine to 33 years in a Las Vegas prison.

Simpson, who swears is he not Khloe Kardashian’s father, was released on parole in 2021 after serving the minimum sentence requirement of nine years.