Khloe Kardashian found herself fending off ill-intention condolences from trolls following the death of O.J. Simpson.

Some people just can’t let things go.

When Simpson’s kids announced that their infamous father has passed away, immediately trolls started hounding poor Khloe on her social media.

All over a rumor about her parentage that claims O.J. Simpson was Khloe’s biological father, not Robert Kardashian.

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images))

Khloe Kardashian and the ‘Condolences’ She’s Getting After O.J’s Death

Despite Simpson, Kris Jenner, and everyone else who would would know for sure denying the unsubstantiated rumor multiple times over the years, there are still some who cling to the idea that Khloe is O.J.’s daughter.

So much so that poor Khloe found herself inundated with messages on Instagram and X after his death. Scrolling through the comments, people left messages of condolences and wrote things like “sorry for you loss”.

Ridiculous, really – but then again, people do love a conspiracy theory.

For those who don’t know, Khloe’s father, Rob Kardashian Sr. was O.J.’s best friend in the 90’s. So much so, he served as his lawyer in the infamous 1994 murder trial involving the former athlete’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

And that’s where all the trouble started.

Robert Kardashian SR., a businessman and lawyer who was a key figure in the O.J. Simpson saga and part of his legal “dream team.” (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson and Khloe Kardashian Paternity Rumors Explained

The Kardashians were close friends with the Simpsons: Rob with O.J., Kris with Nicole.

After Nicole’s murder, Kris explained in interviews how hard it was to watch her husband defend O.J. at the trial. But that would just be the beginning. In the years that followed Rob SR.’s death, tabloids printed story after story, year after year, claiming that Kris had an affair with her best friend’s husband.

The rumors were even addressed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” she said in a 2019 episode. “That f—— piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his “road rage” trial October 23, 2001. (Photo Credit: Pool Photo/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson: I Swear, I Am Not Khloe Kardashian’s Dad!

But it’s not just Kris denying the claims. In life, O.J. was adamant that he wasn’t her father either.

“Trust me, I have nothing to do with [Khloe and her family]. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t,” the late athlete told TMZ.

One person who pushed the rumor was Ellen Pierson, Robert’s wife at the time of his passing of cancer in 2003. She famously sold excerpts from his private journal to a tabloid, while also giving an interview claiming that Robert told her himself that he wasn’t Khloé’s biological dad.

But again, everyone else has denied the story.

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue))

Khloe’s Reaction O.J.’s Death

The world reacted in many different ways to the news of Simpson’s passing.

The White House gave their condolences to the family, while Caitlyn Jenner posted the send off, “Good riddance”.

As for Khloe, if she was affected by the news of O.J.’s passing, she didn’t show it. Instead, she posted videos of herself at the gym, mere moments after the news was announced.

Best to stay mum with nonsense like this. Good for her.