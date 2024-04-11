Infamous football player O.J. Simpson died Wednesday, April 10, and his cause of death has been revealed.

His family made the official announcement that Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife in the 90’s, had died at the age of 76.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson speaks during the jury selection in his “road rage” trial October 11, 2001 in Miami, FL. ((Pool Photo/Getty Images))

O.J. Simpson’s Cause Of Death

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” read a statement posted to Simpson’s Twitter account Thursday.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

O.J. Simpson was a former football great who was accused of and ultimately acquitted of the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend. He was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2024 and had been undergoing treatment

O.J. Simpson watches his former defense attorney Yale Galanter testify during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Simpson’s Cancer Battle

O.J. Simpson’s cause of death shouldn’t be that big of a surprise to those who have been keeping tabs on him. He’s been upfront about his cancer battle since last spring.

In May 2023, Simpson posted a video on X, aka Twitter, discussing his health. He revealed that he had recently “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing.”

However, at the time he felt optimistic, adding that “It looks like I beat it.” Though he did not reveal what type of cancer he was battling, a report earlier this year provided more details.

A Las Vegas television station reported that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and that treatment required him to be his hospice care.

Simpson immediately posted a video on X that day. He denied the rumors that he was in hospice care, but conceded that he was dealing with the health issues he had mentioned earlier.

“My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it,” he said in another video update on X.

O.J. Simpson speaks during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson’s Legacy

At the start of his career, Simpson was known as a celebrated running back on the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

However, he is best known for his connection to the notorious for the death of his late wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Five days after she was found stabbed to death with her friend Ron Goldman outside of her condo 1994, the world watched as police chased Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings as they tried to flee questioning in a white Ford Bronco.

Though charged with both of their murders, Simpson was found not guilty and not sent to prison.

He eventually did find himself behind bars, however. He served nine years in a Nevada prison for a 2007 armed robbery, involving an attempt to retrieve personal sports mementos.