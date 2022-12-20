O.J. Simpson: I Swear, I Am Not Khloe Kardashian’s Dad!

O.J. Simpson swears he didn’t do it.

Murder his ex-wife and her boyfriend years ago in cold blood and then get away with the grisly homicide?

No. Not this time around, at least.

Instead, while making an appearance on something called the Full Send Podcast, the former professional running back and likely killer swore once again that he is NOT Khloe Kardashian’s biological father.

For those unaware, this has been an ongoing rumors for as long as we can recall.

Simpson, you see, was very good friends with Robert Kardashian back in the day; Kim’s dad was actually one of O.J.’s defense attorneys in his controversial 1994 murder trial.

There’s been speculation ever since that Simpson got close to Kris Jenner while she was married to Robert… that the two carried on a torrid love affair…

… and that Khloe was the product of said affair.

On the aforementioned podcast, however, Simpson claimed he never felt an attraction to Kris and that the two never hooked up.

He also emphasized how he was pals with Robert and would never sleep with his wife, which might be a convincing argument coming from some individuals.

Coming from a guy who we’re pretty sure committed a double homicide in the early 1990s and has shown no remorse about his violent crime in the decades since?

Not as convincing, you know?

To be completely clear, Simpson also said on the podcast that he isn’t Khloe’s father. No chance. No way.

Because he’s a terrible person, however, The Juice couldn’t simply leave it at that.

He mentioned the possibility that Robert Kardashian might actually not be Khloe’s biological father, either, and that maybe the “cook” impregnated Kris awhile ago.

We can’t find any evidence of this being the case.

In November 2019, meanwhile, Kris Jenner actually dressed this whole Simpson affair speculation herself.

“It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath,” she lamented back then on an episode of Keepingg Up with the Kardashians, adding of her late friend Nicole Brown Simpson:

“And on the anniversary of Nicole’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

At the time, Kris also confirmed plans to sue an unnamed publication that printed the O.J. Simpson affair story, although we don’t believe she has ever done so.

“It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take,” Jenner said to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on air three years ago.

