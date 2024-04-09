On Sunday, country star Morgan Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar. And there’s reason to believe that the incident might have been prompted by news about his ex-fiancee.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Wallen may have been upset after learning that the ex in question, KT Smith, recently eloped with a man named Luke Scornavacco just five days after the couple announced their engagement.

Smith and Wallen previously dated on and off for three years.

They called off their engagement in 2019, but they welcomed a son together the following year.

Morgan Wallen Outburst Caused By News of Ex-Fiancee Wedding, Sources Claim

“KT’s marriage to Luke [Scornavacco] last week just crushed him,” an insider told the Mail.

“Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life.”

The source went on to confirm that Wallen cheated on Smith during their relationship.

But apparently, his own culpability didn’t make the breakup any easier for the singer-songwriter.

“Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn’t stay faithful to her,” the source alleged.

“And now another man is going to be raising his son.”

Wallen was apparently aware that Smith and Scornavacco had gotten engaged, but he was shocked by the news that they tied the knot in a quickie courthouse ceremony less than a week later.

“Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged?” the source told the Mail.

Smith has confirmed the nuptial news on Instagram, and she recently posted a photo of a negative pregnancy test in response to rumors of a shotgun wedding.

“This is for all the trolls,” she captioned the pic, “so pls continue to be as invested in my uterus once we are actually pregnant LOL.”

Another Setback For Wallen

Wallen’s arrest on Sunday is the latest in a long line of PR nightmares for the country star.

Earlier this week, fans of Wallen’s booed Taylor Swift when he mentioned her during a performance. (Wallen discouraged the jeers, but Swifties still weren’t happy about the video that emerged.)

And an earlier controversy had Wallen being suspended by his record label after video of the singer using racial slurs went viral on social media.

Now, news that the chair Wallen tossed crashed near two police officers after falling four stories is not exactly doing wonders for the troubled singer’s reputation.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.