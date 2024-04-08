Taylor Swift Savagely Boo’ed By Country Music Fans: Watch

Country music fans seem to have a problem with Taylor Swift – or maybe just some very specific fans.

While it’s true that Beyonce has released more country music in the last decade than Taylor, we were pretty sure most Swifties still revered her as a country artist.

And that might true – unless you also like Morgan Wallen maybe?

Morgan Wallen all smiles at the 2023 ACM Awards. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen Fans Boo Taylor Swift At His Concert

On April 4, just a few days before he was arrested in Nashville, Morgan Wallen was kicking off his One Night at a Time Tour 2024 kick off tour date at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The stadium was packed, a detail Morgan was pretty proud of and decided to point out between songs.

“This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building,” he told the crowd, per fan videos taken at the show, “and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row.”

Then, as a bit of a playful jab, he added, “I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall.”

Ah yes, Taylor’s brining the Eras tour to Indianapolis in November, and given her billionaire status, we know she sells out stadiums. So, it’s a solid observation on Morgan’s part.

But his fans felt otherwise, as they erupted into boos at the mention of Taylor coming to down.

Morgan Wallen defends Taylor Swift after his fans booed when he joked that her show will break his attendance record in Indianapolis:



“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.” pic.twitter.com/9Qxp4TPTDD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2024

Taylor Swift In A Feud With Morgan Wallen?

Now, before you worry, let’s just say this: if there is any bad blood between Taylor and Morgan, we’re not aware of it.

And in fact, Morgan was quick to ask the fans to cool with the audible hate.

“We ain’t gotta boo, we ain’t gotta boo,” he said to the crowd, giving them the signal to calm it down.

He then added, “I appreciate that. I know ya’ll got my back,” before starting his song, “One Thing at a Time.”

Hopefully, that all settles that – especially since Morgan has bigger problems on his plate than a war with the Swifties.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the wee hours of Monday, April 8, police arrested Country singer Morgan Wallen following an incident at Eric Church’s honky tonk bar, Chief’s Bar, in Nashville. He reportedly chucked a chair off the roof of the bar, directly at a couple of cops.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s on break from the Eras tour ahead of the release of her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is set to drop on April 19.