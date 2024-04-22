Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Postpartum Depression Struggles: I’m a Mess, You Guys

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Joy-Anna Duggar is not in a good place at the moment.

The former reality star gave birth to her third child back in May 2023, with husband Austin Forsyth breaking the blessed piece of news on social media at the time as follows:

“He’s here! Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

Joy-Anna and Austin are also parents of a 5-year-old son named Gideon and and a 3-year-old daughter named Evelyn.

They suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

Now, meanwhile, Duggar has used the couple’s YouTube channel to admit that she is suffering from postpartum depression; now for the first time, either.

But this this feels unlike those past times.

“I figured I’d just share the things that I’m struggling with,” The Counting On alum said in this footage. “This postpartum has been a lot harder than my past postpartums.”

Duggar has seen a physician to help her deal with such physical and mental health problems.

“She said, ‘I definitely think that you are struggling with some post-partum depression’,” the TLC personality explained.

The mother of three went on to say that her doctor took a full lab panel and found out that she was low on a number of vitamins.

“There’s also been the mental side of things that I’ve been really battling and I’ve never had to battle something quite like this,” Joy-Anna confessed.

Joy-Anna previously said she isn’t done having children.

But should she be, based on how she feels at the moment? How she has often felt after becoming a mother?

This isn’t for us to determine, of course.

“I want you guys to know that I don’t always have my life together and I don’t always have a great day,” Joy-Anna said late last week. “It’s not always easy.”

Joy-Anna and Austin have gushed over their third child, Gunner, ever since he entered the world.

The child is, thankfully, doing quite well.

Unfortunately, however, Joy-Anna has received a great deal of flak for perceived parenting mistakes over the last several months.

Perhaps now, after many observers take note of the struggles Duggar is experiencing, these critics will back off. They should back off.

If they have any sense of decorum or good manners or are simply sympathetic people, they will absolutely back off.