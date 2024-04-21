Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Recent Arrest: Oops, My Bad!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morgan Wallen would like your attention.

The country music superstar was arrested earlier this month after chucking a chair off of the rooftop of a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

As bad luck, and poor decision-making, would have it… the chair landed on the sidewalk close to this establishment — and also close to a pair of police officers.

Authorities proceeded to arrest Wallen on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Morgan Wallen performs on stage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Late this past Friday, meanwhile, Wallen addressed the incident for the first time via Twitter.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote on the platform.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Indeed, the arrest came just days after Wallen embarked on the latest leg of his One Night at a Time world tour.

He went ahead and performed on Saturday night at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2023 in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This new album spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most-consumed album in the United States last year.

Top 10 hits from the album included “Last Night,” “You Proof” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

In 2021, the singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Also, in 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.

In this handout photo provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Morgan Wallen poses in a booking photo on April 8, 2024 in Nashville Tennessee. (Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

As for what fueled the aforementioned chair-throwing?

We can’t say for certain.

But there’s been speculation that Wallen was angry at the time over his former fiancee getting married.

To be clear, this is definitely not an excuse for violent behavior; we’re just passing along the rumor of Wallen may have been thinking about when he appeared to break the law.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, previously confirmed his arrest to Entertainment Weekly and issued the following statement:

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

The artist is due in Nashville court for settlement on May 3, 2024.