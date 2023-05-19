Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Welcome Third Child: “He’s Here!”

Oh, joyous day, Duggar Family fans!

Joy-Anna Duggar has given birth.

The Counting On alum and her husband, Austin Forsyth, broke the blessed news themselves on Friday afternoon, sharing the precious photo below and writing as a caption:

“He’s here! Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

Joy-Anna Duggar has a reason to be smiling in this photo. As you can see, she’s been blessed with another kid. (instagram)

The former reality stars announced they were expecting once again in October via a heartwarming photo of themselves holding a baby sonogram and joyful writing in the caption:

“Baby #3 is on the way!”

Duggar and Forsyth revealed in a YouTube video shortly after that they had been trying for a third child for quite some time … following a miscarriage in July 2019 and the birth of their second child in August 2020.

“We’re at a really good spot now,” Joy-Anna explained in the footage.

“We love our family, and we’re ready to expand, so, we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It’d be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun.”

(instagram)

The spouses went on to share more details about the pregnancy via their YouTube page.

“We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery,” the mom of three wrote in the description of the video.

“Keep up with our new videos as we tell 4-year-old son Gideon and 2-year-old daughter Evelyn, our parents and siblings… and as we keep you updated with this pregnancy!”

No further details (name, measurements) have been made available at this time.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have their arms around each other in this sweet snapshot. (instagram)

In November, meanwhile, Duggar announced the stunning gender of this third child.

“I am completely shocked,” she said in a YouTube video of the reveal. “A hundred percent thought that it was a girl. Convinced myself that it was a girl. Austin thought that it was a girl.”

Joy-Anna and Austin exchanged vows May 2017 after publicly announcing their courtship the previous November.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” Austin gushed about his bride.

“And then, of course, her beauty.”

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram) (instagram)

In February 2018, Joy-Anna gave birth to their first son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Two years later, after revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss in June 2020, the duo welcomed their daughter, Evelyn.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement in August 2020.

“We have been dreaming of this day and we are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held!

“She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

Joy-Anna Duggar is front and center for this selfie, which she posted to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram) (instagram)

And now they have another special bundle of joy at home.

Congrats all around!