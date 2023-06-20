Joy-Anna Duggar Vows to Have More Kids: I’m Not Done Yet!

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their third child just two months ago.

“He’s here! Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well,” Forsyth wrote by way of confirming the blessed news in mid-May.

In the wake of this exciting development, many fans have sent congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Many other fans, however, have wasted absolutely no time in asking the following question:

When are you guys having another kid?!?

In a brand new YouTube video, Joy-Anna told subscribers that this is the question most often posed to her by curious social media users.

“Everyone is asking me how many babies I want — if I want more, and I’m like, ‘Gracious, guys, I just had a kid,’” the 25-year old said.

This is true, of course. But it’s also true that Joy-Anna is a member of the Duggar family and, well… this family pumps out A LOT of children.

After sort of mocking the question, Joy-Anna went ahead and answered the question.

She said that that she and Austin were considering having “four or five” kids in total. However, they aren’t set on this number.

“I don’t feel done. And I think the different friends I’ve talked to have always said when they’re done, they know. Like, ‘Okay, this is my last one.’ They feel done.

“I haven’t gotten that feeling yet,” Joy-Anna explained.

Joy-Anna and Austin — who named this latest child Gunner — got married in May 2017 after announcing their courtship the previous year.

From there, they announced Joy-Anna’s first pregnancy in August — and their son, Gideon, was born in February 2018.

The pair’s next child, a daughter named Evelyn, was born in August 2020 following a pregnancy announcement in March.

Finally, Joy-Anna and Austin announced their third child in October 2022, later revealing the baby would be a boy.

“I feel like we can have another one … one more, maybe two. We’ll see,” Joy-Anna concluded of expanding her family in this footage.

“If God allows us to get pregnant again.”

Back in 2019, Duggar suffered a miscarriage.

In November, on the three-year anniversary of this tragic loss, Joy-Anna wrote the following:

“Annabell Elise would have been three years old today.”

Duggar went on to write that she takes solace in the knowledge that her baby is “in the arms of Jesus,” adding:

“What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”