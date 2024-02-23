Jinger Duggar Returning to Reality Television? Her Response, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have given fans a glimpse into their future.

Or at least their potential future.

Earlier this week, the spouses sat down for a Q&A session with their Instagram followers, answering a number of questions about their personal and professional lives.

On the personal front, for example?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jeremy and Jinger were asked if they might add to their immediate family, which currently consists of daughter, Evangeline Jo, who was born in November 2020.

And also daughter Felicity, who they welcomed in July 2018.

“We’ll see,” Jeremy said in response, teasing, it seemed, that maybe Jinger Duggar is pregnant with baby number-three.

“We are so enjoying this season with our little girls,” the father of two added.

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

And then on the professional front?

Jinger played a major role on 19 Kids and Counting… before TLC canceled that series after Josh Duggar admitted he had molested numerous kids as a teenager, including his own sisters.

She then appeared on the spinoff, Counting On… before TLC canceled that series after Josh Duggar was arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography on his work computer.

The oldest Duggar child has since been convicted and sentenced for this heinous crime.

Josh Duggar is hoping to get out of prison. (NBC)

With those experiences behind what, what experiences might be in front of Jinger?

The 30-year old was asked this week if she would ever consider a return to reality television.

“I loved so many aspects of the show. The crew became like family and it provided so many opportunities for travel and [to] meet so many sweet people,” Duggar responded.

However?

“I don’t have any plans to return to TV,” she added firmly.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar appear in this Counting On trailer, and they announce that they are expecting. (TLC)

In her January 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, the former reality star said that she bawled when she and her husband got a call with the news about the Counting On cancelation.

“So many emotions poured out of me that day. I felt sad,” she wrote.

“Filming had been a constant in my life since I was around 10 years old,” she went on.

“When the show was on break, and the crews didn’t come around for a few months, I missed the energy and excitement of interacting with all the creative people.

“The producers worked with my family to come up with ideas for episodes.

“It was fun to think of creative ways to give audiences a glimpse into our day-to-day lives.”