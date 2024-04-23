Rebel Wilson Says a British Royal Invited Her to Ecstasy-Fueled Orgy

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Rebel Wilson describes a royal run-in that the firm likely did not want getting out.

In her memoir, Rebel Wilson blasted Sacha Baron Cohen by name alongside an unnamed Jordanian Prince.

Speaking of royalty, the actress and comedian also has an eye-popping story about the British royal family.

According to her memoir, Rebel narrowly dodged a drug-fueled royal orgy while attending what she thought was a costume party.

Which British Royal invited Rebel Wilson to a sex party?

In Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson’s new memoir, she recalls a time in 2014 — when she was in her mid-30s — she attended a tech billionaire’s party.

The event took place at an unidentified ranch just outside of Los Angeles. Rebel attended, she writes, in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat.” This was to fit the party’s medieval motif. “It was a vibe,” she characterizes.

According to Rebel, something that she thought to be “candy” circulated freely at the party. And women seemed to outnumber the male guests — by design.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party,” Rebel writes.

She recalls: “The guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.’” (That line can be thoughtful … or it can be a red flag)

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool,” Rebel describes. “The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

This is where Rebel Wilson says that things took a turn

“I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs,” Rebel detailed.

“There’s a huge private fireworks display,” she described, “and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.”

According to Rebel’s memoir, this was not actually candy, but “molly.” Molly refers to Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine or MDMA, which many also know as ecstasy.

“I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused,” Rebel narrates. “He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

She adds: “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

According to Rebel Wilson, that royal invite was a hard no for her. “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.” Based upon the timeline, Rebel may have not had sex by that point in life.

Which Royal attended the party that Rebel Wilson describes?

Rebel is deliberately vague, and likely for legal reasons. She doesn’t live in the U.K., but the backwards libel laws could still be a problem if she worked in or traveled to beans-on-toast island. Probably much safer to avoid identifying the royal.

The royal family is vast, and most members of the line of succession are not names that normal people know off of the tops of their heads.

That list has also changed significantly since 2014 (some of the current people in the Top 20 weren’t born or were children at the time), and we don’t know if she refers to the 2024 or to the 2014 line of succession.

To be clear, Rebel isn’t directly accusing the unnamed royal family member of any wrongdoing. Not in these excerpts, anyway.

MDMA is illegal under the United States’ embarrassing war on drugs, but not immoral. And orgies aren’t even illegal, let along harmful. (Unless, you know, there’s a house fire or something)

But … it’s not the sort of thing that the royal firm likes to hear on the news about members of the family. With the exception of Meghan Markle, the royal historically tries to protect family members from scandal.