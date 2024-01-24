Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was shirtless and chugging beers when he first made the acquaintance of Taylor Swift.

But it seems the pop icon had no problem with that memorable first impression.

In fact, according to Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, Taylor was quite impressed by this bare-chested display of enthusiasm.

It all went down during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday night.

Jason Kelce walks off the field after a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jason’s team was eliminated in the previous round, so he was free to make the trip to Buffalo to watch his brother score two huge touchdowns against the Bills.

Perhaps he was caught up in the excitement of the moment, or maybe he felt inspired by the example set by the famously inebriated members of Bills Mafia.

Whatever the case, Jason pounded a few Labatt Blues and removed his shirt in honor of his brother’s stellar performance on the field.

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Because Jason was busy executing tush pushes all season, this was the first time that he had the opportunity to watch Travis play in Taylor’s presence.

And it was a moment that neither of them will ever forget — unless, of course, Jason was unable to remember it when he woke up the next day.

One thing Jason does recall is that his wife, Kylie Kelce, urged him to stay sober, keep his shirt on, and be on his best behavior when meeting Taylor for the first time.

But JK didn’t want to deprive the singer of the full Kelce brother experience.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce: Taylor Swift Didn’t Care That I Was Shirtless When We Met!

On the latest episode of “New Heights,” the podcast that he co-hosts with Travis, Jason recalled explaining to his wife that he had no intention of reining himself in during the game.

“‘Kylie, the first day I met you, I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar,’” Jason said.

“This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

After joking that his brother actually made the “worst” first impression, Travis revealed that Taylor is officially a Jason fan.

“Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis remarked on the podcast.

As for what comes next for Jason, his team obviously won’t be headed to the Super Bowl this year, and it’s been rumored that he plans to announce his retirement in the near future.

Jason Kelce looks on in the second half at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce’s Big Plans for 2024

But he still has plenty to be excited about.

There are unconfirmed reports that Kylie is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, but even if that’s not the case, Jason is the ultimate family, with a wife and three adoring daughters at home.

And hey, there’s a chance that he might soon be able to call the most famous singer in the world his sister-in-law.

Rumors of a Travis-Taylor engagement remain unconfirmed, but Swifties have high hopes for the offseason!