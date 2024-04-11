Mary Fitzgerald, Selling Sunset Star, to Undergo Surgery in Wake of Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald is opening up about something very personal and quite painful.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Selling Sunset cast member opened up about her fertility journey, noting some rather major complications along the way and explaining the next step for her and husband Romain Bonnet.

“I have had an MRI scan, a full body scan and I have to have a surgery on my uterus,” the Netflix personality told this outlet on Tuesday.

“It’s gonna be an interesting process. It’s not going to be as easy as we thought it would.”

Mary Fitzgerald is featured here on an episode of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

Fitzgerald passed this unfortunate information along at a celebration for her and her Bonnet’s Bella Magazine cover.

The reality star revealed via Instagram in March of last year that she had suffered a septic miscarriage, writing at the time to fans and followers:

“We did get pregnant and unfortunately that didn’t work out,” she wrote at the time, revealing that she underwent surgery.

The pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage were featured on Selling Sunset Season 7, which premiered about eight months after this announcement.

Mary Fitzgerald smiles here during an installment of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

“On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage,” the real estate agent said while choking back tears at the time. “So, had to go in for surgery for that.”

(NOTE: A septic miscarriage occurs when a woman develops an infection in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic; it can cause chills, fever, vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding and a rapid heart rate. Surgery is then required to remove the cause of the infection.)

“I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this,” Fitzgerald added.

In this latest sit-down — with Us Weekly, as cited above — Fitzgerald said she’s doing her best to be okay with everything.

Mary Fitzgerald is a popular cast member on Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

“I’ve had plenty of time to process and, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy. I think that I’ve really taken a stance, and it’s become a passion of mine to raise awareness for women’s issues,” the Netflix star went on.

“I think it’s so common now. So, I’m being very forward on that front.

“But when it comes to myself, there’s not a lot I can do about it. Whatever happens, happens but in the meantime, I’m going to try to help other women…

“I’ve already been open and, you know, it doesn’t change who I am. Although it feels like that as a woman, it doesn’t really change your worth.”