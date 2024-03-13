Drake Bell Shares ‘Brutal’ Details Of Being Sexually Abused At 15 While At …

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Drake & Josh star Drake Bell finally admits that a Nickelodeon dialogue coach sexually abused him when he was 15.

The upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, set to air March 17 and 18, plans to uncover the truth the dark side of Nickelodeon during it’s most profitable years.

Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Thirst Project ))

In promos and trailers for the series, it has been teased that the anonymous minor who was abused by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach who worked on Nickelodeon on several shows, would finally be coming forward.

Two weeks before the show’s premiere, ID revealed that the star was Drake Bell and his recount of what happened is finally being shared.

Drake Bell Sexually Abused: Revealed As Brian Peck’s Victim

Brian Peck worked for many years as a dialogue coach for the kids’ network. He got his start on shows like All That and The Amanda Show, which Drake starred in before landing his own series, Drake and Josh.

In August 2003, Peck was arrested on 11 charges related to allegations that he’d sexually abused an unnamed child. He later pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

https://twitter.com/DiscoveryID/status/1765105138379759995

For more than two decades, the identity of Peck’s victim has remained anonymous, due to them being a minor

In the documentary, Drake speaks out for the first time about sexual abuse he says he experienced as a 15-year-old child star.

“My name is Drake Bell and I came here today to tell my story,” Drake tells the camera during the documentary’s third episode, as previewed by Variety. He then starts to detail his close relationship with Peck, whom he met at the beginning of Season 2 of The Amanda Show.

The first time Drake was allegedly abused was after a sleepover at Peck’s home in Hollywood. While it may see odd, the documentary shares that it was not uncommon for Nickelodeon stars to spend the night at Peck’s house. He had grown close to many of the kid’s parents and was trusted. For Drake and his mom, who lived outside of Los Angeles, crashing at Peck’s place meant an easier commute to set.

But the cost became too great.

Drake Bell being interviewed for “Quiet on Set” documentary. (ID)

Drake Bell Details First Night He Was Sexually Abused

Drake reveals the first time Peck attacked him at his home.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me,” Drake reveals. He was only 15 at the time and admits he was in complete shock when it all happened.

“I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation,” Bell said.

Afterwards, Drake says Peck was “so apologetic,” saying it would never happen again – but it certainly did.

“He figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around to, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse. I was just trapped. I had no way out,” said Bell. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”

The adults around Drake did try to help him. When his father mentioned being “uncomfortable” with Peck around his son, producers allegedly called him “homophobic,” given that Brian Peck was gay. Meanwhile, Drake was dating an unidentified young woman at the time, whose mother helped get Drake into therapy.

“I was just so scared to say anything, I didn’t know how to explain [it.] I still don’t,” Drake admitted. “I’ve never talked about this outside of therapy. I just said, ‘No, everything’s normal, things are getting a little weird but nothing’s happened. Good thing we caught it when we did.’”

To Catch A Predator

Things finally came to head when Drake landed his first series, Drake and Josh. Brian Peck auditioned to play his father on the show and Drake began to fear that his nightmare would never end.

He finally confessed to his mother what had been going on and she immediately called the police. What came next was incredibly difficult for Drake.

“I had to be excruciatingly detailed about every single thing, [every] time that it had happened, with two absolute strangers,” Drake revealed.

“The worst part was I had to make a phone call to Brian and get him to admit what he’d done,” Bell said before recalling that the setup and police listening in on the phone call.

“I said, ‘I’m really struggling with this stuff now. I’m so torn up, I’m so broken, I’m so emotionally distressed right now. Why did this happen?’ He just started a full-on confession. He kept asking me over and over again, he was like, ‘Are we being recorded?’”

Drake Bell Guilty Of Felony Child Endangerment Himself

In a shocking twist, the revelation about this alleged abuse comes just a few years after Drake Bell pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.

In July 2021, Drake took a plea deal and was sentenced to two years’ probation on child endangerment charges. Drake was accused by a young fan of carrying out “blatantly sexual” conversations with her when she was 15 years old.

Drake Bell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. ((Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for )

During the hearing on the case, the young woman called Drake a “pedophile” and insisted that not only did the exchange explicit photos, but that on several occasions — including at a concert venue in Cleveland and a hotel — engaged in sexual conduct.

The case was settled when Drake took a plea deal, a move many took to mean he was guilty of the young woman’s charges against him. Shortly after the case was closed, he took to social media to explain further.

“When I was presented with a plea deal because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to be able to move on and for me to get back to doing what I love,” he said.

“It’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven claims to be false,” he alleged. “If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.”

In the documentary, Drake insisted the incident spun “out of control”.

“I took responsibility for that, I did what was asked of me,” he said in the doc. “The media grabbed ahold of so much misinformation and it absolutely destroyed me, and I started to spin out of control.”

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” premieres across two nights on ID at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18 and will also stream on Max.