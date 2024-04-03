Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Attempting to ‘Murder’ Her Dog

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Scandoval achieved a new level of insanity on Tuesday night when Ariana Madix accused Tom Sandoval of attempting to murder her dog on a new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The allegation came about during a water-tasting party gone awry.

Yeah, needless to say, this show has taken some turns for the weird this season.

Anyway, after the water sommelier packed up his expensive agua and the cast was enjoying some Little Caesar’s in James Kennedy and Ally Lewber’s kitchen, Ariana referred to Tom as an “attempted dog-murderer.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

She said it loudly enough for him to hear, and she got the reaction she was looking for.

Now, far be it from us to defend Tom Sandoval, who is obviously not a good dude, but the dog murderer allegation was a little over the top.

For starters, the dog in question is thankfully still alive.

On top of that, the worst that Tom could be accused of is neglect and being a bad roommate.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Yes, Tom and Ariana still live together despite enduring one of the worst breakups in reality TV history, but thankfully it looks as though the arrangement will soon come to an end. More on that later.

Ariana Madix to Tom Sandoval: Why’d You Try to Kill My Dog, Bruh?

The story with the dog was that Ariana had left some chicken skewers on a nightstand by her bed, and Tom let the pooch into her bedroom while she wasn’t home.

Pupper got into the takeout leftovers, as dogs will, and he ate the wooden skewers along with the satay.

Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut In “Chicago” on January 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“You went into my room with the door closed, do not ever f–king do that again,” Ariana shouted at Tom, who then rather lamely accused her of failing to empty her cat’s litter box.

“You wanna come back at me about the litter box when you almost f–king killed my dog?” she shot back.

“Do not go in my room. That is the only safe space I have in that home because you f–king wrecked it.”

Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Tom vs. Ariana: Round 2

Tom rather wisely decided to leave the fancy water party at that point.

But later in the episode, he showed up at a group beach outing, where Ariana went off him yet again.

This encounter wasn’t quite as ugly as the first (for starters, there were no new allegations of animal abuse), but it still made for a pretty awkward situation for the bystanders.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

We respect that this group of friends has decided to try and remain united in the aftermath of Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss, but it might be time to admit that it’s not really working.

But hey, we have some good news to report, as Ariana recently bought a house in the Hollywood Hills and will soon be moving out of the home she shares with Tom.

Perhaps then the healing can begin.

Yeah, probably not, but at least her pets will be safer!