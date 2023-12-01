Gerry Turner Gets ENGAGED on Golden Bachelor Finale. And Gets an ABC Wedding Special!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Based on a shocking recent report, Gerry Turner may be a dirtball.

But even if that’s the case, here’s the thing:

Gerry Turner is now a very happy and quite smitten dirtball!

The 72-year old wrapped up his Golden Bachelor journey on Thursday night in Costa Rica … receiving assistance from daughters Jenny and Angie and granddaughters Payton and Charlie to help him choose between finalists Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Gerry Turner is pictured here with his two season one finalists. (ABC)

Nist grew emotional early on upon meeting her potential future in-laws, telling Gerry’s kids of how she lost her husband to kidney failure:

“I went through pretty much what your dad went through, the grieving and the mourning.”

After awkwardly avoiding questions about his Fantasy Suite evening with Theresa, Gerry told his daughters he really likes “being around” Nist.

The two then shared a kiss and exchanged “I love yous” before concluding the night.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor. (JOHN FLEENOR/DISNEY)

On his final date with Theresa, the love birds talked openly about their late spouses, while Turner acknowledged the strange situation he was in.

“There’s not gonna be an easy way when two wonderful women are standing there and there’s one rose,” he said to Theresa.

“That’s a pretty binary situation.”

Turner vowed only to select Nist if he was “1,000%” certain about her.

Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor. (JOHN FLEENOR/DISNEY)

For her part, Leslie emphasized her dedication to Gerry when speaking to his children.

“’Till death do us part, that’s all I ever wanted,” Leslie said. “He is the man of my dreams, he really is.”

Unfortunately, Leslie noted a change in Turner’s “mannerisms” when they met up, an observation that proved to be prescient.

In what way?

Gerry Turner smiles broadly here for the ABC camera. (ABC)

On their date, Turner told Leslie the following, as straightforwardly as he could:

“It’s been difficult. And I’ve kind of made a decision about how I want to go about this. And I have fallen in love with Theresa. And that’s the direction I’m going to take.”

Leslie was upset. She was bitter. But she was also glad to be dumped before fitting herself into a fancy dress and getting her hopes up for a proposal.

“I took a really good person and f-cking broke their heart,” Gerry said to host Jesse Palmer.

“I hate myself and I hate everything right now. I think the only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away and this is a Goddamn close second. She’s a good person and I f-cked her over.”

Gerry Turner is featured on this poster for The Golden Bachelor. (Photo Credit: ABC)

Turner shifted his focus to Theresa on engagement day, however, first referencing his late wife in front of the camera.

“When I looked towards the volcano, I was asking Toni if this was the right thing to do,” he said on air. “I’m saying a prayer, and my prayers go to her.”

Once he met up with Theresa, Turner laid it all out for her.

“I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” he told Nist. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. I love you 1,000%.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are engaged! (ABC)

Gerry got down on one knee… popped the monumental question… and Theresa accepted!

Back in the studio, Palmer surprised the couple with a trip to Italy, as Gerry suggested they could use it as a honeymoon after he and Theresa exchanged vows, which they wanted to do as soon as possible.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry said.

This led to the final announcement of the night:

“Gerry and Theresa are getting married and guess what, we’re invited to the wedding because it will be live on ABC January 4.”

So there you have it!

The Golden Wedding will air January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.