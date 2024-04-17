Garrison Brown Memory Honored By Christine Brown With Home Tribute

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Garrison Brown’s memory will obviously live on with those who loved him, but Christine Brown took things one step further.

A month after the tragic passing of the young Sister Wives star, his family is still grappling with grief. While his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, are dealing with their loss their way, his “other” mother, Christine Brown paid tribute with a special memorial at her new home.

On Sister Wives, Garrison Brown receives hugs from his loving siblings. (Image Credit: TLC)

Christine Brown Honors Garrison With “Beautiful” Backyard Memorial

On Tuesday, April 16, Christine shared on Instagram that she and her husband, David Woolley, were making some changes to the landscape of their backyard. In a video clip on her stories, Christine shared they the’d planted a lovely Sedona Midnight tree in the yard. The tree was to honor Garrison, a former serviceman and her surrogate son.

Though not related by blood, Christine played a major role in Garrison’s life. Fans who have watched the early seasons Sister Wives remember that while Meri and Janelle went to work to support the family financially, Christine handled a lot of the childcare.

“It’s blooming quite nicely,” the Sister Wives star shared of the tree she planted for Garrison. Though still small, the tree already showed off beautiful pink blooms.

“It’s called the Louisa Crabapple,” Christine explained. “it’s absolutely beautiful. In the end, it’s gonna drape over.”

But that’s not all! Christine also included planter boxes as part of the design of the memorial. “I was telling David [about] the planter boxes that Garrison built for [her daughter] Truely and he was like, ‘That’s what we need in our backyard,’ so he built them,” Christine revealed.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The Sister Wives Family After Garrison’s Passing

The 25-year old son of Janelle and Kody Brown died back on March 4 of a self-inflicted gunshot, rocking the reality television world in general, but most especially, his rather large family. Fans glimpsed photos from Garrison’s memorial service, witnessing for the first time his mother and various relatives bawling over the loss.

Everyone from his siblings to his other surrogate mother, Meri Brown, have posted tributes after his passing.

As of now, his father Kody Brown has not made an individual statement apart from the annonucement he made jointly with Janelle. His newest wife, Robyn, has also not spoken out specifically about Garrison’s death.

We all grieve in our own ways.