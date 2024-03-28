Sister Wives Siblings Mourn Garrison Brown: “I Will See You Again”

Just over three weeks since they lost their loved one, a trio of Sister Wives star have paid tribute to Garrison Brown.

The 25-year old son of Janelle and Kody Brown died back on March 4 of a self-inflicted gunshot, rocking the reality television world in general and this polygamous unit of young men and women in particular.

Earlier this week, we glimpsed photos from Garrison’s memorial service for the first time, witnessing his mother and various relatives bawling over the loss.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Hunter Brown shared his first message since losing brother Garrison to suicide.

The 27-year old’s uploaded included several throwback shots of himself and Garrison, along with an image that appeared to be from his younger sibling’s funeral.

“When tomorrow starts without me…,” Hunter began in his caption, using the opening line of David Romano’s 1993 poem, “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me.”

You can check out the post below and then continue to scroll to read Hunter’s caption:

“I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life,” he wrote.

“I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!”

Hunter wrapped up his emotional statement with a quote from the movie Gladiator:

“Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Over the last several days, Meri Brown and Christine Brown have also spoken out about Janelle’s son, who they helped raise as part of their extended family.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead in an apartment he shared with roommates. No foul play is suspected.

The reality star was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

Also on Tuesday, half-brother Paedeon shared Hunter’s post on his official Instagram page.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Elsewhere, Ysabel Brown is now remembering her brother, in a public manner, for the first time.

In an Instagram Story posted the morning of March 26, the 20-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown addressed the loss of her half-brother.

One frame of this Story featured a picture of a toddler Garrison holding her as a baby, with the older of the two smiling directly at the camera.

Another slide included a snapshot of Garrison as an adult looking up at the night sky while in the desert, while the song “Ends of the Earth” by Lord Huron played in the background.

“I love you forever and I’ll miss you for always,” Ysabel wrote.

Garrison Brown and mother Janelle on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle and Kody shared via joint statement the day after Garrison killed himself.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”