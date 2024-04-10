Blake Shelton Divorced: His Marriage History To Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is breaking her silence on the Blake Shelton divorce rumors.

It took the pair 6 years to finally call themselves man and wife. Yet, since the moment Blake put a ring on it, folks have waited to see the couple fail.

After all, Blake Shelton is a divorced man. Has he really gotten it right the second time around?

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award during a Gala Tribute at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2022. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Still Together?

Everyone take a deep breath: Gwen and Blake are indeed still together and happily so. And you don’t have to take our word for it; Gwen will happily speak for herself.

In an April 2024 interview with Nylon Magazine, Gwen opened up about her insecurities and how intrusive thoughts have made her question a lot, even her marriage.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” the 54-year-old shared, after confessing to “overthinking” her life during tough times,

In fact, it was those very feelings that led Stefani to write her latest song, “Purple Irises.”

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’”

Answers: yes and yes, but we digress. That uncertainty started to spill into her questioning her own marriage with Blake.

“In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen.

“I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Now, none of this sounds very good, and even sounds like a one way ticket to divorce town. But no, the point of the confession was to make clear that she now has no doubt (get it?) that she’s with the right man.

“And all this sh-t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are so very much in love. We’re big fans of this famous couple. (Getty)

Blake Shelton Divorced: His Marriage Before Gwen

Perhaps the reason so many people are convinced the couple have marriage problems is that they both are divorced from previous partners.

Blake Shelton tied the knot in 2011 to his country music girlfriend Miranda Lambert. If there was a prom king and queen crowned in the music genre, these two were it.

But like most high school romances, this one wasn’t meant to last. The pair didn’t even last 5 years, announcing their divorce in July 2015, just hours after things were finalized.

The pair have had a passively continuous relationship ever since, which only adds to the mystery of why they broke up to begin with. Still, it paved the way for him to be with Gwen.

Gwen Stefani with her children Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale, and Zuma Rossdale, along with Blake Sheleton at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

Gwen also divorced her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, who she had three children with. The exes split the same year as Blake and Miranda.

They first met in 1995, then tied the knot in 2002. They announced their split in 2015 amid rumors that Gavin had been unfaithful.

The Rumors Gwen & Blake Are Over

But even despite all of this, ever since Gwen and Blake married in 2021, “insiders” have suggested their just days away from a divorce.

Then of course, there are the fans. They started rumors of trouble in paradise when they noticed that Blake had yet to make his first appearance on Gwen’s Instagram page in 2023.

NOTE: It was like seven weeks into the new year. SPOILER ALERT: He showed up!

But when he did show his face, apparently that wasn’t good enough either!

Fears that these two cooled on each other seemed to be confirmed when they attended NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in L.A. on February 5, 2023.

Spectators noted that while Gwen appeared to be enjoying herself during a cameo in the broadcast booth, Blake did not look to be having such a great time.

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton embrace during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Hollywood, California, on October 19, 2023. ((Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP))

“They looked miserable,” one onlooker told Radar Online. “Things just seemed really tense,” a second spectator noted.

The outlet then tapped their insider network to ask if there was trouble brewing, which of course, according to them, there was.

“It seems like they argue constantly now — they’ve even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.”

Um, not to poke holes, but if you Google celebs in separate bedrooms, some couples say it actually works wonders for their relationship!

But again, we digress.

Gwen says things are fine, so we just have to take her at her word. If anything changes … then we’ll talk.