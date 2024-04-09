Gwen Stefani Speaks On Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Let’s be clear right up front, shall we?

There is no drama between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Back in January, yes, there was some speculation that the spouses might split up… but not based on any sort of concrete evidence of any shape, form or kind.

Anonymous sources simply alleged the singers were living separate lives.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during day one for the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

But Stefani and Shelton were seen acting all close and cozy at the latest Super Bowl, and the rumors have since quieted down.

Still, the former No Doubt lead admitted to insecurities in a new interview, explaining how they can still creep into her mind now and then.

And also into her music.

In fact, it was this very feeling that led prompted Stefani to write her new song, “Purple Irises.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'” Gwen told NYLON in an interview for its relaunched print magazine, which was released on April 9.

“In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen.

“I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

As Us Weekly so often says, stars really are just like us, huh? They have relationship concerns, too.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Thankfully for Stefani, she knows these concerns are not based in reality.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” the 54-year-old continued.

“And all this sh-t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”

We say again: Just like us, wouldn’t you say? Just like pretty much everyone who has ever loved and ever lived.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

There’s been chatter about Stefani even being pregnant with baby number-four, but the veteran musician says she and Shelton — who got married in 2021 — simply try to remain as grounded as possible, whenever possible.

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” Stefani added in this chat about all the speculation.

“It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”