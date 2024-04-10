In an unexpected turn of events, Jeremiah Duggar‘s latest Instagram content has fans declaring the 25-year-old “unrecognizable.”

That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it’s true that Jeremiah is sporting a new look these days.

In fact, Jer has switched up his appearance so much that some fans recently confused him for his brother Jedidiah.

Yes, it’s not just “J” names that the Duggar brothers share in common — they’re also rocking some identical facial features!

Two Duggar brothers film a confessional segment for the family’s TLC reality series. (TLC)

Jeremiah Duggar: Unrecognizable In Latest Photo?

The observations about Jeremiah’s changing appearance are mostly the result of a recent Instagram Story in which he and brother John-David Duggar are seen riding tandem bikes with their wives and children.

Because Jed is seldom photographed at family events, it was the first time that fans had laid eyes on him in quite a while.

And some commenters were shocked by his resemblance to Jed.

“They’re all Jed,” one Reddit user wrote.

Jed and Jeremiah Duggar appear on an episode of Counting On. (TLC)

“Those men have the same face,” another remarked.

“Jesus it’s the same face just with more hair on the left one,” a third chimed in.

We suppose when you have 18 siblings, the chances that you’ll wind up strongly resembling one of them are quite high.

But the fact that Jeremiah is a Jed-ringer wasn’t the only thing that had fans talking this week.

A close-up shot of Jeremiah Duggar from an episode of Counting On. (TLC)

Jeremiah and Hannah Welcome Baby #2

As you may already know, Jed and his wife Hannah welcomed their second child in late February.

So some folks were surprised to see that Hannah was already riding a bike.

“Are they riding tandem bikes? Didn’t the one on the left just have a baby? Maybe it was further back than I’m thinking,” one commenter wrote.

“How is Jeremiah’s wife riding a bike when she just had a baby last month?” another one asked.

To be fair, it’s been about six weeks since Hannah welcomed baby number two, but it’s still surprising that she’s already back on the bike — especially since it looks like she and Jer are towing the little one around town!

Hannah has been more active than usual on social media since she became a mother of two, but her husband still keeps a pretty low profile.

Jeremiah Duggar during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

So yeah, a lot has changed in Jeremiah’s life in the past few years.

But we wouldn’t go so far as to claim that he’s unrecognizable.

We guess when he grows a beard and puts on a hat or bike helmet, he looks a lot like one of his siblings.

But there are probably similar situations in a lot of families.

Fortunately, Jed and Jer are extremely close, so it’s unlikely that either of them will take the resemblance comments as an insult!