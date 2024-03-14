Yes, Lindsay Lohan’s Brother Is In ‘Irish Wish’ & She Has Two Other Siblings

Did you know that Lindsay Lohan has a brother? Or that he’s also an actor? Or that he’ll be appearing in her new Netflix rom-com, Irish Wish?

Well, it’s all true!

Not only that, Lindsay has two other siblings, both of whom have also appeared in her movies!

Lindsay is the eldest, and of all her younger sibs, it seems that Dakota — her co-star in Irish Wish — is the most serious about acting.

Lindsay Lohan and Dakota Lohan attend the Irish Wish New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan’s Siblings: What Are Their Careers?

Aliana and Michael Lohan Jr. both made uncredited cameos in a few of Lindsay’s early films, but they’ve since changed directions in their respective careers.

Michael went to business school and is currently living the civilian life away from the spotlight.

Ali, meanwhile, has launched a career as a Christian pop singer.

Aliana Lohan, Dakota Lohan and Lindsay Lohan attend the screening of Netflix’s “Irish Wish” at Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Dakota, however, has decided to follow in Lindsay’s footsteps.

He’s appeared in a handful of film and television projects thus far — he also works as a model — but Irish Wish is likely his most high-profile work to date.

And Netflix is leaning into the heartwarming “siblings on set” angle in their promotion of the movie.

Earlier this week, the streaming giant posted the above video in which Lindsay and Dakota set the record straight on some common misconceptions about their family.

“Siblings fact check? i’m so here for this. IRISH WISH premieres on Friday,” the company captioned the post.

We learned quite a bit from that short clip! Their name is pronounced “low-in” and not “lo-han”? Who knew?

Dakota Lohan and Lindsay Lohan attend the screening of Netflix’s “Irish Wish” at Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

‘Irish Wish’: What Is It About?

We don’t have any details about Dakota’s role in the film, but we do have the following synopsis from the movie’s official logline:

“When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.

“Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Needless to say, it’s the perfect film for a pair of ginger siblings to star in just before St. Patrick’s Day!

Lindsay just welcomed her first child around this time last year, so we might soon see a whole new generation of Lohans appearing on our screens.

Then again, the new mom might discourage her kids from becoming child stars.

Hollywood is rough on young folks, and no one knows that better than Lindsay.